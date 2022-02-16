The Extreme Sports Update 🏐

Hey everyone,

Here we go again! Honestly, it feels like just a day or two passes between writing these. But it’s a new month, so here is a brand new set of updates, bug fixes and new content for you to get acquainted with. So let’s get going, shall we?

Sports Buildings!

Feel like there’s something missing from your festival? Of course, there is! You need a Basketball Court, Mini-Golf course, a skating rink, Table Tennis, a Football Wall (football, not soccer!!), a human foosball table AND a Volleyball court. But then, it’s like a sports camp and everyone hates a sports camp, right? Well, let's find out!

Extreme Mode:

So, you think you’re the best Festival Manager on the circuit hey? Fancy putting that to the test? Extreme Mode includes new challenges to mix things up including: Partner Deals cannot be cancelled once signed, Autosaves to prevent save jumping (sorry not sorry), minimum price per square unit on maps and many more GNARLY difficulty modifiers to come.

Here is the full change log for this update - it’s a biggie!

New: Toggle synchronised stage plan scrolling on or off in the Line-Up Planner. This allows you to scroll multiple-stage plans at once.

New: Bands in the Line-Up planner can be filtered to only show unassigned bands.

Fixed: Buildings now keep their rotation when continuous build mode is activated.

Fixed: Areas are now named correctly when placing them.

Fixed: Map turns white again when highlight mode is activated.

Fixed: A bug that led to extremely long loading times when lots of bands are booked.

Fixed: A bug that prevented continuing a festival with profiles that have a "." in their names.

Fixed: Some spelling mistakes and localization issues.

Fixed: AI selects entrances more evenly now, preventing entrances to be clogged while others aren't used at all.

Fixed: A lot of smaller bugs and issues were fixed too during this update period.

Optimized: Improved the highlighting and colouring for the build process to show a simple green or red outline depending on the state.

Optimized: A big behind the scenes shader update should make the highlight mode better and lays the foundation for future updates.

Optimized: Improved the build mode to show the actual model scale and a lot more!

Optimized: AI reacts better to prices and queue lengths.

UI: Updated build menu icons to be more intuitive to new players.

Known issues: Some decoration items will not get (fully) highlighted. This will be fixed in the next update!

Known issues: Some decoration items are missing icons. This is due to internal changes to the system, which will fix in the next update!

And that’s it from me today! Any questions, you know how to reach me :)

Once again, thank you! <3

Johannes.