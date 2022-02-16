It’s fixed! №41



In this digest we would like to tell you about our continuing work on improvements and fixes in the game. You can find information about all updates that have been released in War Thunder on the website special section.

Optimised display for the event labels

We are talking about the labels on icons with the vehicles for special tasks that are currently available. We implemented them in one of the previous updates and are now improving them based on your feedback.

The label on the “Research” button and one on the armies tab will be hidden if you read the special task in your profile window. You can open it simply by clicking on the tag hanging above the vehicle icon.

Added a preview for Battle Pass rewards

Interesting and unique rewards are the reason why we perform Battle Pass tasks. But previously you could only see the rewards from the images in the news and the little icons in the rewards feed of the Battle Pass. You asked us to improve this part of the interface and we did!

The “preview” button has appeared right in the Battle Pass feed on all important rewards: vehicles, camouflages, decorations and decals. Click and view all the things you can soon own.

Reduced control inertia on some vehicles



The following vehicles are on the list: 3 tanks from the BT series - BT-7, BT-7М, BT-7A (F-32) and also the Strv m/31 and the Tetrarch I. The problem manifested itself on all these machines in the same way: straight-line movement after a sharp turn was restored slowly and reluctantly. Although experienced tankers learned to compensate for this behaviour by turning the steering the opposite way, it was still a bug that we have fixed now.

If you know about any other vehicles with the same behaviour - we would be grateful for a bug report.

Ground vehicles

2S6 — a bug has been fixed that prevented 30mm ammo reload on a point with the 2S6M1 modification installed.

BT-7, BT-7M, BT-7A (F-32) — turn lag has been fixed.

Strv m/31 — turn lag has been fixed.

Tetrarch I — turn lag has been fixed.

57mm OR-281U — explosives type has been specified from TNT to A-IX-2. Source: 57-мм автоматическая зенитная пушка С-60. Руководство службы.

Aviation

F-105D — lack of the radar lock on target visualisation has been fixed .

Me-264 — targeting angles of the nose turret have been corrected.

TBD-1 — targeting angles of the turret have been corrected.

DB-3A (China) — targeting angles of the turrets have been corrected (report).

Lancaster B.Mk.I, Lancaster B.Mk.III — a bug has been fixed where the upper turret was able to shoot through the fuselage.

MiG-27M, MiG-27K — a bug has been fixed where the number of bombs in the setup “OFAB-100 х12, S5KP х64” was incorrect .

Naval

A bug has been fixed where a wrecked hydroplane disappeared when the second hydroplane was launched.

MBK-161 late — bugs with incorrectly displayed armour values have been fixed.

Other changes

A bug has been fixed that prevented raindrops from displaying when the graphics are set to “Maximum” or “Movie” modes.

An option has been added to hide markers of the available tasks from the “Research” button, as well as nations and vehicle types’ tabs. Markers are now hidden after reading the corresponding info in the user profile window.

Players are now able to toggle previews of vehicles, camos, decals and decorations from the Battle Pass prizes list.

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.