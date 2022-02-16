v.20.0 Weather & Time of Day Update

Excited to launch the long-awaited weather and time of day update to Sunday Rivals!

Time of day runs continuously through the game, start a game in the early morning dew and finish in the heat of the afternoon. As the the setting sun dips below the horizon, the blinding stadium lights flood the field.

Dynamic weather systems bring rain showers that evolve into muddy down pours. Snow dusted grass transforms into a frozen, winter wonderland. Howling winds blow well-aimed kicks off the uprights and rolling fog strains field visibility. Mother nature at her finest!

To implement all these changes, I've made a host of adjustments to team customization screens, so you'll absolutely want to update your teams' weather, grass, and stadium settings before you start checking out the new weather!

Finally, this update brings with it a host of graphical improvements that may have an impact on lower end hardware (especially laptops). Please let me know if performance suffers after this update so I can get started on some solutions for those cases.

As always, there's a ton of bug fixes, gameplay tweaks, and overall improvements in this update, so check out the release notes below and thanks for playing!

ART

Added dynamic weather and time of day

Added rain and snow particle systems

Added impact particle systems

Updated field, sky, and stadium art

Added field degradation and footstep imprints

Increased total of custom field colors to 16

Added customizable grass quality

Updated stadium lighting, reflections, and support for night games

Updated scoreboard to support background animations

Added stadium and upright flags

Added chain gang to sidelines

Added collision to endzone pylons

Added field goal camera

Player uniforms show wear from heavy weather

GAMEPLAY

Kicks are now affected by wind direction and strength

Increased likelihood AI teams will kick field goals to win the game

Improved AI kicking aim

Ball bounces significantly less in thick snow

AI teams will use CPU set of slider values in watched games

Decreased odds of kicks being blocked

Increased time before a held down button is registered as a kick

SEASON MODE

Added weather forecasts and game start times to season schedule and pregame screens

Removed preseason hiring screen

Decreased frequency of ticker showing streaks over player stats

Sim engine uses all QB ratings to determine success of running plays now

UI

Updated and added new customization options for weather, stadium slogans, and grass quality

Added options to set time of day and weather conditions on game setup screen

Added wind meters to kicking interface and play call screen

Added long text support to multiple screens

Improved UI support for 21:9 screens

AUDIO

Added ambient weather sound effects

Added new sound effect for a kicked ball hitting an upright

Rebalanced audio mix

BUGS