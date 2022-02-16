Temporary Maintenance - Feb. 16th, 2022 (Complete)

Share · View all patches · Build 8211201 · Last edited 16 February 2022 – 04:06:44 UTC by Wendy

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, Dragonians!

Temporary maintenance is over.

Please prepare for your adventures again and thank you for your cooperation and understanding.

■ Maintenance Period

ASIA(UTC+8): Wednesday, Feb. 16th, 2022, 09:00 am ~ 11:10 am

INDIA(UTC+6): Wednesday, Feb. 16th, 2022, 07:00 am ~ 9:10 am

MENA(UTC+3): Wednesday, Feb. 16th, 2022, 04:00 am ~ 6:10 am

EU(UTC+2): Wednesday, Feb. 16th, 2022, 03:00 am ~ 5:10 am

SA(UTC-3): Tuesday, Feb. 15th, 2022, 10:00 pm ~ Wednesday, Feb. 16th, 2022, 00:10 am

NA(UTC-4): Tuesday, Feb 15th, 2022, 09:00 pm ~ 11:10 pm

■ Maintenance target

ASIA / INDIA / MENA / EU / SA / NA

■ Scheduled Works

Optimization work on content related to the NFT tradings.

※ We will open the servers in order.

We will always do our best to provide stable gaming environment.

Thank you.