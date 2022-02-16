Temporary Maintenance - Feb. 16th, 2022 (Complete)

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4
Greetings, Dragonians!
Temporary maintenance is over.
Please prepare for your adventures again and thank you for your cooperation and understanding.
■ Maintenance Period
ASIA(UTC+8): Wednesday, Feb. 16th, 2022, 09:00 am ~ 11:10 am
INDIA(UTC+6): Wednesday, Feb. 16th, 2022, 07:00 am ~ 9:10 am
MENA(UTC+3): Wednesday, Feb. 16th, 2022, 04:00 am ~ 6:10 am
EU(UTC+2): Wednesday, Feb. 16th, 2022, 03:00 am ~ 5:10 am
SA(UTC-3): Tuesday, Feb. 15th, 2022, 10:00 pm ~ Wednesday, Feb. 16th, 2022, 00:10 am
NA(UTC-4): Tuesday, Feb 15th, 2022, 09:00 pm ~ 11:10 pm
■ Maintenance target
- ASIA / INDIA / MENA / EU / SA / NA
■ Scheduled Works
- Optimization work on content related to the NFT tradings.
※ We will open the servers in order.
We will always do our best to provide stable gaming environment.
Thank you.
