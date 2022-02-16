 Skip to content

MIR4 update for 16 February 2022

Temporary Maintenance - Feb. 16th, 2022 (Complete)

Greetings, Dragonians!

Temporary maintenance is over.

Please prepare for your adventures again and thank you for your cooperation and understanding.

■ Maintenance Period

ASIA(UTC+8): Wednesday, Feb. 16th, 2022, 09:00 am ~ 11:10 am

INDIA(UTC+6): Wednesday, Feb. 16th, 2022, 07:00 am ~ 9:10 am

MENA(UTC+3): Wednesday, Feb. 16th, 2022, 04:00 am ~ 6:10 am

EU(UTC+2): Wednesday, Feb. 16th, 2022, 03:00 am ~ 5:10 am

SA(UTC-3): Tuesday, Feb. 15th, 2022, 10:00 pm ~ Wednesday, Feb. 16th, 2022, 00:10 am

NA(UTC-4): Tuesday, Feb 15th, 2022, 09:00 pm ~ 11:10 pm

■ Maintenance target

  • ASIA / INDIA / MENA / EU / SA / NA

■ Scheduled Works

  • Optimization work on content related to the NFT tradings.

    ※ We will open the servers in order.

We will always do our best to provide stable gaming environment.

Thank you.

