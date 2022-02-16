It’s the first update of the year! REVO is finally back into post-launch development. Over the past few weeks, several things were fixed, improved, added, and streamlined. It was in need of a six month overhaul, especially after the recent holiday update. Read on for a tour of a few fun changes or just fire it up and enjoy a more refined experience.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1662790/REVO/

Debugged Blast Waves

Have you encounter an enemy blast wave during a boss battle that would expand far too quickly? It may have seemed overly difficult or plain unfair, and it was. This bug snuck in when a new feature was added in the last update, but is now no longer a problem. A few critical and minor bugs were fixed.

New: Tech Dialog

Possibly the most valuable bit of polish applied in this update is a subtle addition of dialog that should heighten the player’s awareness of the underlying tech resource system. There is still no handholding, but this should offer a new foothold to better understanding.

Weapon Display Rebuild

One of the most exciting bits of polish to work on, however, was the overhaul to the player weapon system graphics and information. It doesn’t actually change the gameplay and has nothing to do with any technical improvement, but it was something that has been on the development wishlist to both correct and enhance for a long time. Plus it may help clarify the weapon options for new players.

New: Score Milestones

Speaking of excitement, who doesn’t like to celebrate their wins? Well there’s a small, new feature that will join you in that. Some of you love pushing your score numbers ever higher and already celebrate common milestones like 500,000 and One Million points. Now the game notices these milestones and ensures you don’t miss a single one.

Streamlined Graphics

Virtually every update includes some effort at performance optimization. When a game lags or runs at a low frame rate, it feels very bad and can even skew the intended difficulty. After a major graphics rebuild, I hope many of you will notice a much more stable frame rate throughout every battle, no matter how wild it gets.

Fire Away!

More improvements are planned including additional optimization, so stay tuned. In the meantime, if you’ve ever struggled with any part of this game in any way, this update is for you. And if the thing you want most hasn’t been added or improved, please share your request today in the comments so that maybe your neon space shooter dreams will come true in the next update.

