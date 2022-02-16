Touchbase Tuesday: 1.0.11 Update Adds New Abilities System!

Greetings, Raptors!

Do not let the size of this changelog fool you. Over the last two weeks a lot of effort went into a single line item with huge implications in the game: The Abilities System.

In short, the Abilities System offers players - randomly, every few levels - a selection of abilities that give them an unexpected, but valuable boost in certain aspects of the game. Healing, shooting, crafting, you name it, can take a big leap forward and give players just a little bit more of an edge as they try and survive to the bottom of The Pit! But make no mistake, these aren't free rides to victory - as well as infrequent, abilities are random and players must make some hard decisions of what gains to take and what to leave behind, hoping fervently the RNG gods will offer up that one juicy ability later in their run.

You can see abilities and their specific effects on the Character Select screen, but we'll post their description text below. OH YEAH! We completely overhauled the Main Menu and Character Select screens! We didn't talk about it a lot when it went live at the start of the month, but now's a good time. We gave the Main Menu a cosmetic overhaul and more importantly, we greatly expanded the Character Select screen, giving players much more information about the unique particulars of each character (which now includes Abilities info).

Curious about those Abilities? Here's a taste of a few of them;

STUNNING BLOW: Chance a melee attack will stun the target.

“You have learned the ancient combat technique of the judo chop to the neck. Your enemies will be stunned.”

RESILIENT: Additional resistance to disease and poison.

“Your immune system has become more powerful after all you have put it through. That which doesn’t kill you, yadda, yadda, yadda...”

SIDESTEP: Chance to avoid setting off a trap.

“You have learned to listen for that telltale sound of a trap coming to life, giving you the chance to leap aside before it can activate.”

CRITICAL EYE: Extra penetration to all attacks.

“Nothing is perfect. Even the strongest armor has flaws. And now you can see them all.”

GADGETEER: Bonus to any crafting using a lab table.

“You may not be able to make everything from junk, but you just got a lot closer to proving that you can with the right equipment.”

That is just a small sample of what you'll find in the game, so jump into The Pit and see what new opportunities fate brings your way!

===========

Update 1.0.11

ADDED

Abilities system added! In addition to levelling and improving their skills, players will now be randomly given a choice of three Abilities every few floors, which give them advantages in their run into the depths of The Pit.

Motion sensor functional - Get your hands on one of these items and let your Marine pretend he's a Scout and have a look at what lurks around every corner. For awhile at least.

Security Station fully functioning - Take a breather from picking locked doors and running from Security Bots, but only if you can work some computer magic. Get it wrong and you could find yourself stunned, hurt, or facing down a host of lethally curious security bots.

Surveillance Console fully functioning - Stop wandering around wondering what's out there. Hack these consoles and the entire level will be revealed in the mini-map, enemies included!

Enemy flee movement reduced - You winged 'em and now they're making a run for it, but not at top speed.

CHANGED

Mini-Map - Visible enemies appear.

Mini-Map - Tilt removed for improved readability.

Loading options refactored - Attempting to address resolution changing when loading game map.

FIXED