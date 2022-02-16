This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Great_Refactor#Beta_3.804_Bug_Smooshing

This one is pretty much entirely bugfixes, and some major performance improvements as well. Hopefully multiplayer will be running even more smoothly, although there are still a couple of known issues that I need a bit more data for, or to test myself.

Badger and StarKelp were both on fire today, fixing all sorts of things, and I got a lot done as well.

Towards the evening I started working some on some revised spire graphics to improve the visuals in DLC1 a bit, and also to make room for the new spire factions and their units that are coming to DLC1. I'm not quite there yet on it, but the early stages are promising.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!