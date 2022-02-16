 Skip to content

AI War 2 update for 16 February 2022

Beta 3.804 Bug Smooshing

Beta 3.804 Bug Smooshing

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Great_Refactor#Beta_3.804_Bug_Smooshing

This one is pretty much entirely bugfixes, and some major performance improvements as well. Hopefully multiplayer will be running even more smoothly, although there are still a couple of known issues that I need a bit more data for, or to test myself.

Badger and StarKelp were both on fire today, fixing all sorts of things, and I got a lot done as well.

Towards the evening I started working some on some revised spire graphics to improve the visuals in DLC1 a bit, and also to make room for the new spire factions and their units that are coming to DLC1. I'm not quite there yet on it, but the early stages are promising.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!

Changed depots in current_beta branch

View more data in app history for build 8210875
AI War 2 Content Depot 573411
AI War 2 Windows Depot 573412
AI War 2 OSX Depot 573413
AI War 2 Linux Depot 573414
AI War 2 Modding Data Depot 573415
AI War 2: The Spire Rises (1196420) Depot Depot 1196420
AI War 2: Zenith Onslaught (1290340) Depot Depot 1290340
AI War 2: The Neinzul Abyss (1466780) Depot Depot 1466780
