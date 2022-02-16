MOON Patch v0.1.54 is Now Live!

Hello Creators,

Today we have some very exciting news for you! The time has come for the Nuggets to move further into space. The first step is to set your Nuggets’ foot on the moon!

Watch The Universim - Moon Gameplay Trailer

YouTube

Yes, we are happy to announce that this patch will finally bring plenty of new and exciting features to the game - but this is only the first step on your Nuggets’ path. In the future, you will have the opportunity to colonize and explore many other planets, each having its own negative and positive aspects. For now, let's concentrate on the things we can find in this patch.

First of All, MOON!

As mentioned before, the Moon is just the first ‘planet’ that your Nuggets will be able to colonize. It is relatively safe and has a low difficulty curve in its colonization. This type of planet, as you all might have guessed, is considered to be a Barren Planet. The planet does have plenty of rocks and some underground resources, but it lacks oxygen. This celestial body also lacks water as well as any life on the planet; these issues are something that you will have to tackle in order to fully colonize the planet. Think carefully about what you want to bring to the Moon in terms of resources and what buildings you would like to construct there first. The first step is crucial to the survival of your civilization. If your first colonization won’t be successful, you will have to utilize your interplanetary transportation system in order to deliver goods to the planet.

Cosmodrome

This is one of the first buildings that will set you on the path to colonization. The building was completely reworked from the ground up. You will be able to use the cosmodrome to build your colonization rockets. Only one rocket can be built per planet. Consider this rocket to be your epicenter; where your civilization will start anew on a planet. In this building, you can load your rocket with Nuggets and Robox (later on with drones) and resources. Loading the resources is done in two different ways: you can either load any amount of resources or you can select a tab that will display all kinds of buildings. From this tab, instead of calculating how many resources you need, you can simply select any buildings that you would like to be built on your newly colonized planet and Nuggets will deliver resources needed for those buildings.

Rockets have a limited amount of space on them. In the future, you will need to think carefully about what you would like to take with you on a planet based on the learned information about the planet and its condition.





Spaceport

This is the center of your transportation of goods. Each spaceport that is built provides you with 4 trading cargo ships on which you will be able to load different resources and help your Nuggets stay sustained. This building will allow you to set up any trading routes you would like to implement. Select both the resources you wish to deliver and the number of times you would like those resources to be delivered. You can select 1-10 or infinity. Later on, you will be allowed to constantly stream the specified amount of resources on the recipient planet.

Terraformer

This is one of the main buildings that will allow you to start terraforming the planet. The building constantly consumes resources and, in exchange, will restore flora within the radius this building can operate. Slowly and by utilizing resources, this building will be able to make any planet green as life is established.





Oxygen Generator

Since there is no oxygen on the Moon, this is one of the buildings that you will certainly need. Similar to the terraformer, this building will consume resources in order to provide oxygen to the planet, but there is one major thing to note about this building: if electricity is lost, then the generator will drop your oxygen to the previous level (the oxygen level present before the building was constructed). In other words, this building provides the planet with oxygen, as long as you have it working. In order to truly restore the oxygen on a planet, you will need to implement forests and lakes upon the planet. But, as a short term solution, oxygen generators will surely provide enough O2 for your Nuggets to prevent suffocation…unless you forget to pay your electricity bill.

Hydro Collider

From the name of the building, you could probably guess the purpose of this structure. This building will create water on your planet. Place it similar to water pumps on a shoreline and let it run. Shortly thereafter, you will notice how the level of water increases, but be careful not to overwork it! The Hydro Collider does consume resources in order to craft water for your planet.





Cloud Generator

This is another solution to the water problem on a planet. Cloud generators will allow you to restore water on the planet by creating clouds! This building will produce clouds in exchange for resources, but the amount of resources is significantly less than the resources needed for the Hydro Collider. Even though this solution can be ideal for certain planets, there is one thing to note: cloud generators take time to create water. If you need to restore something quickly, consider using the Hydro Collider, otherwise a Cloud Generator will do a great job!





Robox

In unlocking space travel, your Nuggets also took some time to think about the best way to move their constructions to other planets or even across the same planet. This is how Robox was born! This little box with legs consists of highly transformable material and can inherit the functionality and shape of any building - but it does come with costs. In order to create a Robox, you can either order it for your colonization rocket or you can convert one of your buildings into this creation. Pressing the convert button on a building panel will pack the building into this little weird metallic creature that can be loaded onto the rocket and sent to another planet. You obviously can also use it to move your buildings around…





Oxygen & Space Suits

Your Nuggets can’t survive without oxygen. Upon landing, your Nuggets will have to constantly return to your colonization ship in order to restore the oxygen in their space suits. Once the oxygen on the planet is restored or you have enough to the point where your Nuggets won’t need their suits anymore, they will perform faster and better. At the end of the day, they don’t need to constantly replenish their oxygen from the rocket.

A low amount of oxygen on the planet also has a negative effect on the planet's condition and disasters. Without the oxygen restored, you won’t have an atmosphere that can protect your planet from meteor strikes, therefore, frequent meteor showers are expected on a planet without oxygen. You will also be missing clouds that do provide essential water to the planet (your cloud generators do not care about oxygen due to chemicals being used to create those clouds).

Roads

The Space Age also will introduce a new type of road your Nuggets will utilize. Upon the initial landing on the Moon, your Nuggets will utilize rope roads. They will be moving along the ropes, holding it with their little hands in order to stay on track. Later on, as your civilization progresses forward, rope roads will be changed to advanced Space Age roads. Even though, at this point, roads won’t be utilized as much due to flying cars, it still will provide a necessary movement boost to your Nuggets.

Flying Cars

Nuggets advanced quite far during this time. Since they learned how to fly, they also learned how to utilize all of their received knowledge in order to create flying cars! Those cars are highly effective and do not create any traffic, but they do come with upkeep costs.





Domes

Due to limited oxygen on the planets, your Nuggets will initially build houses with domes that will be a safe space for them to get oxygen. Slowly but surely, your Nuggets will build larger domes that contain more families inside of them, but this is not the best and long-term sustainable living your Nuggets will want. Once the oxygen is restored, your Nuggets will move towards rebuilding their houses and constructing new, highly advanced homes.





Space Age Houses

Space Age houses will take the place of domes and be built instead of the domes once the oxygen levels are restored. They can contain many families inside them at night though…this is something spectacular. We are really proud of our Nuggets and how advanced they have become :)

Background Planet Simulation System

A highly advanced simulation system was built for the Space Age. Since many planets will eventually be introduced, we wanted to allow players to explore those planets without worrying too much about other planets, as well as allowing interplanetary trading. The system that we built will do its best to simulate the current state of your planet based on how much time has passed. In order words, it will use all the reproduction rates that your planet has and create new Nuggets, age existing Nuggets, calculate produced resources, consumed resources by your civilization, etc. Creating a self-sustainable planet and leaving that planet will allow our simulation system to keep up with everything and continue simulating life on that planet. Who knows what you will find once you come back…

Unfortunately, if you left your planet in distress, our simulation system will continue to simulate what would happen to it based on the time passed.

Bloom Effect

One of the exciting improvements we’ve made was changing our visuals, especially during night time. At night, you’ll see something called the bloom effect. This effect will make your city play with colorful colors during night time when all the lights are on, creating a magnificent effect across your planet.

Space Age and Modern Music

It is time to introduce some new tracks to the game! We worked with our composers in order to produce 10 new awesome tracks for this era, keeping you pumped and excited to play the game in the Modern Age and Space Era.

Space Age Construction Sites

Through the ages, Nuggets have advanced their technology and techniques. Thousands of construction sites were created and used to build gorgeous constructs, and the Space Age is no exception. We worked on new visual effects for the construction sites for the Space Age buildings.

Modern Age and Space Era Building Upgrades

Besides introducing tons of new content, we did not forget about the building upgrades to make your cities in space look stunning. As usual, each building upgrade will provide certain benefits, so make sure to build them all!

Space Age Cemetery

Welp, it's time to send your Nuggets to space. Literally. Instead of burning your Nuggets, Space Age cemetery workers will put your Nuggets in capsules and send them deeper into space.

Space Age Expedition Camp

Space Age Garage

Upgrade your garage to receive flying cars! Create your own futuristic cities and resolve all the issues of traffic. Your Nuggets will convert to flying cars in order to reach their destinations. The roads beneath them will still produce a boost to their movement speed, but make sure to have enough fuel for your cars to remain up in the air.

Space Age Bridge

Modern bridges got their upgrade to Space Age bridges. Even though the functionality of the bridges did not change, they definitely received an awesome new look!

Space Age Water Pump

Issue with the water? Don’t worry, the Space Age water pumps will pump the water in no time. The increased amount of water that is being pumped will definitely resolve problems when expanding your city.

Space Age Reservoir

Increase the drinkable water generation speed and capacity by upgrading your reservoirs to the Space Age!

Modern Age Battery

Batteries didn’t progress too much throughout this time, but they did indeed see an upgrade. Upgrade your medieval batteries into new and shiny modern batteries and increase their capacity along with it.

Space Age Eatery

Advanced technology allowed us to place plenty of machinery in the kitchen, which in return yielded faster cooking speeds.

Modern Age Warehouse

Wooden shacks were no longer suitable for Nuggets and their needs. Due to an increased output in resources, a bigger storage space was needed. Modern Age warehouses surely can help with the double output and provide enough storage space for any resources.

Space Age Farm

Farming is easy now! Experience completely automated factories with maximum production by upgrading your farms. This will drastically increase the output of food for your civilization.

Space Age Hospital

Even though the amount of beds did not increase, the efficiency with which Nuggets learned how to manipulate robotic arms allowed Nuggets to increase the speed of treating their patients.

Improvements and Balance Changes

Minor performance enhancements

Increased speed to fly to evolution tower when H button is pressed

Increased camera speed over the planet

Reduced the amount of green when the atmosphere is polluted

Minor changes and tweaks to atmospheric effects

Research tree changes due to new perks and buildings being added to the game

Now it will take half the time from what it was initially to upgrade Modern Age residential buildings to their final form

Bug Fixes

Fixed: Minister of Power was placing multiple Evolution Tower buildings

Fixed: Fish quantity was not displayed correctly

Fixed: An issue where Nugget from the Lost Child quest would fall under the ground

Fixed: Issue where small lakes would constantly turn toxic and be polluted

Fixed: Bug that caused news alerts to be very small

Fixed: Issue with Nuggets not being able to upgrade their weapons when Barracks are upgraded

Fixed: UI bug that was appearing when any mining building was placed

Fixed: Issue with bloom effect on factories

Fixed: Exiles could trigger a trade before their cities were completed

Fixed: Cupidon light could have been struck on a screen if a Nugget became an exile

Fixed: Issue when the research button would get locked out with an X symbol

Fixed: Bug that caused firestorms/blizzards from never triggering

Fixed: Defense tower Nuggets not facing their target

Fixed: Bug that caused clouds to fill very small lakes more slowly than intended

Fixed: Bug that caused the scroll to be too slow and sometimes not work on the save/load menu

Fixed: Bug where exiles with no finished buildings can trigger events

Fixed: Bug where picking up a Nugget while eating/drinking/resting would cause the stat to never fall

Fixed: Bug where Nuggets in residentials, when collapsed, would be invisible

Fixed: Some visual bugs with the Pyramid construction

Fixed: Issue with road previews not rendering properly

Fixed: Issue with buildings in the filter view not lighting up when their category is selected

This is so far one of our biggest patches that we released and it is our first step towards full space expansion! There are still more things coming in the future and we can’t wait to present them to you. We hope you will enjoy this patch and we would love to hear your thoughts and feedback, since this will help us to shape the game further.

If you enjoy what we are doing, consider leaving us a Review on Steam and join our Discord channel to provide your feedback. Thank you for your constant support and love.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/352720/The_Universim/

All the best,

The Crytivo Crew