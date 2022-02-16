Luminous Levels... Part 2...?

Preface

First, we would like to apologize for not releasing patches for the critical bugs.

We've mishandled things in the development process, putting ourselves in a situation where we couldn't release anything without causing further issues while working on this content update.

Thankfully that's behind us now, and we'll know how to avoid such predicaments in the future.

And now for the good news!

The crystal caves have been overhauled to address the negative feedback they received.

No longer will you be walking too much through empty hallways and getting lost!

Majority of the dialogue has been changed too, from object descriptions to character interactions, so be sure to interact with E V E R Y T H I N G! ːos_nikoː

And we won't spoil much, but there are some unconventional secrets to be discovered...

We're eager to hear your feedback, from spilling error, to mechanical improvement suggestions!

Changelog

Non-spoilery changes:

A lot of technical improvements and additions to allow easier creation of a better experience

The game now tells you which files are missing when transitioning maps instead of when moving

The game won't tell you a file is missing if it already told you about it

Fixed stray Niko text box for ... dialogue

Fixed a missing text box for ... dialogue

Fixed disappearing sun glow in basement

Fixed mineshaft transitioning into a void for a few moments

Fixed some transitions in the mines

Fixed collision overlay working outside of debug mode

Fixed Menderbot haunting the elevator

Fixed moving while a menu is open

Fixed some stairs

Fixed some odd follower behaviors

Elevator rides are more fun with friends

Removed follower collision, and the option to enable it

A lot of dialogue changes and additions

Spoilery changes

it's better if you see for yourself i swear







There's a lot of cool new stuff in this, and we hope you all enjoy it!

ːos_pancakesː