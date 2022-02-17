Pink Bean Bulletin: Update #3 on Lag and Server Instability Issues

Greetings Maplers,

Here’s a little update on what we observed after the February 4th NA Reboot world maintenance.

February 4 NA Reboot World Maintenance

After the NA Reboot world maintenance on February 4, we saw that channels 4, 11, 14, and 18 showed the improvements that we observed when we changed the hardware specs for Reboot world channel 6. However, channels 26, 27, and 28 didn’t seem to improve even when using the same type of hardware spec. The difference between these 2 sets of channels is that we completely rebuilt new machines for channels 4, 11, 14, 18. For channel 26 - 28, since they were already using similar generation hardware, the provider allowed the option to switch to the new type rather than rebuild them. There hasn’t been any information from our service provider on why the channels with the same hardware specs perform differently. Channels 29 and 30 have new setting changes, but these still did not improve even with this different method. As a result, we will focus on rebuilding channels.

February 17 Maintenance

During this Thursday's maintenance, we rebuilt Reboot world channels 1, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30 using the new hardware type that we used for Reboot world channels 4, 6, 11, 14, and 18.

We will again post another survey to gather information after this weekend, when the channels have had some time to be played on for a few days. The survey link will be provided here in this post as well as posted in our community platforms. We’d appreciate your active participation and feedback on these surveys.

Thank you for your continued patience.

Sincerely,

Mjollnir64 Bean