Patch note 3.8

NEW WEAPON WOODEN SPEAR
**Bug fixes and improvements:
**
: Fixed issues with the unable to place triangle foundation
: Fixed issues with the unable to place triangle floor
: Added 2x arrows to 1 stick
: Remove the bow from starting items
: Added wooden spear as a starting item
: Added flashlight as a starting item
: Added range weapons, big backpacks, and heavy equipment items to shooter AI dead body inventory
: Changes to the AI behavior
: Changes to the save system
: Changes to the resource system
: Changed the melee weapon animations
: Changes to the ranged weapon
: Fixed quick slot not clearing when adding item to the container
: Fixed empty build menu option
: Changes to the lamp and deer head decor. [ now it only can place on the walls or door frames ]
: Fixed issue with items loading in a container
: Fixed upgrade open door locks not attaching to new door
: Fixed build parts with no ground support not destroying
: Fixed backpacks in weapon slots
: Fixed stance changing after sprinting
: Improvements to equipment networking
: Fixed inventories UI not closing when items despawn
: Increased the dead body despawn time to 15 minutes
Changed files in this update