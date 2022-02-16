Patch note 3.8

NEW WEAPON WOODEN SPEAR







Bug fixes and improvements:

**

: Fixed issues with the unable to place triangle foundation

: Fixed issues with the unable to place triangle floor

: Added 2x arrows to 1 stick

: Remove the bow from starting items

: Added wooden spear as a starting item

: Added flashlight as a starting item

: Added range weapons, big backpacks, and heavy equipment items to shooter AI dead body inventory

: Changes to the AI behavior

: Changes to the save system

: Changes to the resource system

: Changed the melee weapon animations

: Changes to the ranged weapon

: Fixed quick slot not clearing when adding item to the container

: Fixed empty build menu option

: Changes to the lamp and deer head decor. [ now it only can place on the walls or door frames ]

: Fixed issue with items loading in a container

: Fixed upgrade open door locks not attaching to new door

: Fixed build parts with no ground support not destroying

: Fixed backpacks in weapon slots

: Fixed stance changing after sprinting

: Improvements to equipment networking

: Fixed inventories UI not closing when items despawn

: Increased the dead body despawn time to 15 minutes

