 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

UNKNOWN REGION update for 16 February 2022

Patch note 3.8

Share · View all patches · Build 8210628 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW WEAPON WOODEN SPEAR





**Bug fixes and improvements:

**

: Fixed issues with the unable to place triangle foundation

: Fixed issues with the unable to place triangle floor

: Added 2x arrows to 1 stick

: Remove the bow from starting items

: Added wooden spear as a starting item

: Added flashlight as a starting item

: Added range weapons, big backpacks, and heavy equipment items to shooter AI dead body inventory

: Changes to the AI behavior

: Changes to the save system

: Changes to the resource system

: Changed the melee weapon animations

: Changes to the ranged weapon

: Fixed quick slot not clearing when adding item to the container

: Fixed empty build menu option

: Changes to the lamp and deer head decor. [ now it only can place on the walls or door frames ]

: Fixed issue with items loading in a container

: Fixed upgrade open door locks not attaching to new door

: Fixed build parts with no ground support not destroying

: Fixed backpacks in weapon slots

: Fixed stance changing after sprinting

: Improvements to equipment networking

: Fixed inventories UI not closing when items despawn

: Increased the dead body despawn time to 15 minutes

Follow Unknown Region on YouTube and join the Discord community, to gain support, leave feedback, and more.

YouTube

discord

Changed files in this update

UNKNOWN REGION Content Depot 1048281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.