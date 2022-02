Share · View all patches · Build 8210533 · Last edited 16 February 2022 – 02:09:18 UTC by Wendy

What news? :

4 news mode is now implemented to the game 10, 20, 50, 100 and the original one infinite mode!

a timer is also added to the game to see the most fast people in the leaderboard.

dont forget that you can send your personal best score to:[speedrun.com](www.speedrun.com)

we would love to see your personal best time!

if you enjoy this game please make a review on the store page!

thank you for playing.

-sam