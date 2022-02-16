Item Stack Splitting! Perf improvements! New render setting options!

v0.2.48

-Fixed missing delete/edit buttons on worlds menu

-Fixed rendering setup issue in trees and grass that caused them to not init at the correct time because of Creative Mode production tasks. This caused them to use the expensive rendering path instead.

-CPU performance improvements for NPC and Player boats

-Fixed 60hz ocean settings logic and SSR settings logic so they turn on/off in the correct combinations

-Fixed pirate melee stop distance so they will be in rage correctly

-Improved pause screen so it wont let you exit to main menu while the player is dead. This blocks the Death screen from getting stuck on.

-Fixed UI button icon being shown for Character create error menu so it shows the correct button

-Fixed inventory item dupe bug

-Exposed Vsync in the Settings menu. Default is 60

-Exposed "60hz Ocean" feature in Settings menu. Default is off. This will improve perf on slower machines, but will cause the ocean to move "slow" sometimes since it wont update at a consistent rate.

-Exposed Max Frame Rate in settings screen. Default is unlimited.

-Updated reflection settings description to be more accurate for SSR.

-Update to inventory interaction to let you hold Shift or Left-Trigger to pickup up 1 item at a time instead of the full stack in the inventory slot.

-Items dropped from your inventory will now drop based on how many you are holding. If you pickup the full stack it will drop the full stack in a satchel. If you want to drop a single item, hold shift to pickup 1 item and then drop it.

-Satchel inventory menu will now auto close if the satchel is empty after you use the TakeAll button

-World Map menu improvements to better remember the position and zoom it was at when last viewed

-Fixed NPC attack bug where they would register the player as a target but not attack them

-Fixed a minor shader bug on treasure chests