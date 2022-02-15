Entodrive Exits Early Access!

YouTube

What I've Been Working On :

+Added more to Dynamo City

+Added more item drops in the early game.

+Added more achievements

+Fixed bug where player monster would reappear after being defeated.

+Fixed typos

+Fixed Ability mismatching on some moves

+Improved controller navigations in options menu

+Adjusted some monster catch rates

+Added an fps limiter in the options menu (new default is 144fps)

+Forever Corp takeover in Dynamo City





+Completed the Time of Crisis Tie-in Event

+Added rival Samara Rematch in Dynamo City after defeating her in Rapira Desert

+Final Mandervack Rival Battle



+Updated every guide

Here's a guide on how to upgrade all monsters :

Here's my walkthrough guide for the game's content :

Here's my guide for finding wild encounters by location :

What's Coming Next :

The game will still receive updates and improvements after early access.

New updates will titled Community Update #

Next update around 03/09/2022

More Mystical battles

A Custom Server Tower

Alder Mines

Complete Monster List :