Entodrive Exits Early Access!

What I've Been Working On :
+Added more to Dynamo City
+Added more item drops in the early game.
+Added more achievements
+Fixed bug where player monster would reappear after being defeated.
+Fixed typos
+Fixed Ability mismatching on some moves
+Improved controller navigations in options menu
+Adjusted some monster catch rates
+Added an fps limiter in the options menu (new default is 144fps)
+Forever Corp takeover in Dynamo City
+Completed the Time of Crisis Tie-in Event
+Added rival Samara Rematch in Dynamo City after defeating her in Rapira Desert
+Final Mandervack Rival Battle
+Updated every guide
Here's a guide on how to upgrade all monsters :
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2431577117
Here's my walkthrough guide for the game's content :
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2472674974
Here's my guide for finding wild encounters by location :
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2464065273
What's Coming Next :
The game will still receive updates and improvements after early access.
New updates will titled Community Update #
Next update around 03/09/2022
More Mystical battles
A Custom Server Tower
Alder Mines
Changed files in this update