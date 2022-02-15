 Skip to content

Enter The Backrooms update for 15 February 2022

R-IV Beta VI

15 February 2022

The sixth Beta for Release Version IV of Enter The Backrooms has been completed. R-IV Beta VI is ready for testing! This is a smaller Beta that adds to many different areas of the game in order to make the entire update feel more complete. Here are some of the most notable changes:

  • 20 New Journal Pages
  • 20 New Achievements
  • Implemented Hiding
  • Added No-Clippers
  • Better Sandbox Menu
  • Added More Dead Ends to Some Levels
  • Sub-Levels on Level 5
  • Changed Level 22 Textures
  • Dark Sub-Level on Level 15
  • New Decorations: Rugs, Chairs, Vents, Wires, Planks

With these additions now available in the game, all that's left is to fix bugs and to fine-tune the new features for the full release of Release Version IV. I'm very excited to see this update so close to completion. Have fun!

