The sixth Beta for Release Version IV of Enter The Backrooms has been completed. R-IV Beta VI is ready for testing! This is a smaller Beta that adds to many different areas of the game in order to make the entire update feel more complete. Here are some of the most notable changes:
- 20 New Journal Pages
- 20 New Achievements
- Implemented Hiding
- Added No-Clippers
- Better Sandbox Menu
- Added More Dead Ends to Some Levels
- Sub-Levels on Level 5
- Changed Level 22 Textures
- Dark Sub-Level on Level 15
- New Decorations: Rugs, Chairs, Vents, Wires, Planks
With these additions now available in the game, all that's left is to fix bugs and to fine-tune the new features for the full release of Release Version IV. I'm very excited to see this update so close to completion. Have fun!
Changed depots in beta branch