Model Builder Hotfix 1.0.6

HOTFIX PATCH 1.0.6

New patch - new improvements. Here is what we’ve fixed this time around based on your feedback and reports 👇

Autosave

A saving of the game in the background (with spinner) instead of blocking the game with the splash screen. This applies to autosave when finishing or leaving an open project on the workbench. Currently, after doing the aforementioned, the game shows a splash screen - we will change that to the spinner + text (saving). This way it will be less cumbersome and UI heavy for the players.

Splash screen

Splash screen with licensors on start. The game will display all licensor's logos on startup, after developers and publisher logo, until the main menu is loaded.

Model Textures

Optimization of model textures - smoother performance while painting. Some models can benefit from reducing the sizes for specific parts (textures that you paint on). This should result in much better overall performance at the cost of a little reduced painting quality: Star Portal, Saturn V, Baiku, R35, Oriental Dragon 👇

To be updated in the future: Unit-01 Gunbot, HMS Prince, RMS Iceberg, Nightracer, Spitfire, USS Arizona.

Performance optimizations

Quality Settings adjustment for graphic presets - balancing quality settings so that the differences between low-medium-high quality settings are more evenly distributed.

Glass material optimization in workbenches - improvements to rendering performance of glass-like looking objects, i.e. display cases, etc.

3D Objects outline optimization - up to 10 FPS performance improvements when looking at the objects that are 3D and can be highlighted - i.e. “interactive boxes” on display shelves, parts on the spruces, etc.

Studio workshop - general optimization of the number of reflection probes - resulting in better overall performance.

Bug Fixes

Known issue from 1.0.5 - missing previews when using filters in storage is now fixes,

Known issue from 1.0.5 - fixed resume/exit from the game when Auto Save was disabled,

Fixed serialization issues when the instruction manual.

We will also have another hotfix this week with some more significant improvements and fixes. Thanks again for your patience with us! ❤️

Found something not right? Please let us know on Discord to investigate and fix it. Stay tuned for more coming soon! 🚀

