Combat Update made to address flaws in combat mechanics:

-Added new mechanic "Motivation"

"Motivation" is a valuable resource needed to perform all special moves such as Blink, Dash, and Note Wave. Jane gets MOTIVATED by attacking her fears and devastating emotions by simple attacks (Left Mouse Button).

-Block/Parry mechanic rework from the ground up.

Hit will be blocked if Jane has enough motivation to handle an attack(1 motivation to 2 hit points). If Jane is not motivated enough part of the damage will slip through.

There is a parry - if you press Q and get hit in the next 0.2 seconds then the attack will be paired with devastating damage to the enemy

-Simple attacks don't stagger most of the enemy, and the player can't trade hits in his favor.

Future plans

StoryUpdate Will be available on the 22nd of February and would have:

-An introduction before the first level

-New level between 1 and 2

-Level selection menu

RoguelikeUpdate Will be available on the 25th of February greatly rework overall experience:

-Completely new 12 arenas instead of 4

-More variations of Rewards for each arena

-New enemy setups to make fights more surprising

Thank you!^^~