Play as a same-gender couple in Haven free update available now!

Haven is a game about the freedom to love whomever you want, and that’s why we’re particularly happy to bring this free Couple update. You can now choose to play the game with the couple of lovers you prefer: either a woman and a man, two women, or two men.

This update will not change the story arc for Haven, and you still play as Yu and Kay, but the game offers more options as to the composition of the couple. Haven can now represent love in a broader way!

If the alternate characters share a similar look with the original Yu and Kay, they have been recreated to the standards of quality of the original release, with two new fantastic actors giving life to the characters across all 80,000 lines of dialog in the game, new models, and the whole in-game art. Several months of work from our small team!

This update is a bit special to us. Originally, the concept for Haven featured 8 couples, with a diverse range of relationships. It became clear during production that we wouldn’t be able to reach our initial vision for the full cast of characters, so we focused on the two characters you know well. But right after the game launch, we went back to work on this update to add the alternate couples!

We’re very proud to be able to provide the lovers’ story in two new ways that more players can identify with. We're looking forward to seeing which Yu and Kay you will play, as you enjoy the two lovers' adventures on planet Source (and catch up with Oink!).

As always, a big thank you for playing our games and your support,

The team at Game Bakers