Super Marxist Twins is now available in Early Access!

The revolution is at hand!

The evil Tsar Boarov and his army of capitalist pigs have stolen The Nation’s resources and left The People with nothing. Now it’s up to brothers Mikhail and Ludmil to collect the stolen resources and defeat Tsar Boarov once and for all. In communist paradise, money does not exist, so surrender your funds and buy Super Marxist Twins! Purchase the game for yourself! Purchase the game for your friends! Purchase the game for The Greater Good.

Create and share your own levels!

This Early Access release includes the Industrial Forge (our level editor) and a section of the menu called The Common Good (our community menu) so that you can find, play, rate, speed-run, and tag levels that others in the community have created. And if you're so inclined, fire up the editor and try your hand at making a level! We all toil for the cause!

This is just the beginning!

Early Access is intended for those who want to join us on our journey as we finish the game! It is not yet complete, but over half of the campaign is playable in addition to the community and editor. We will be continually improving and adding to the existing content!

Let your voice be heard!

We'll be interacting throughout development on our Steam community page, our discord, and on twitter . You can join our mailing list on our website