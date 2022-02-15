Crown of Pain Early Access is out!

Our latest March 3 RPG, Crown of pain is out!



Crown of Pain is a match-3 RPG. Heroes venture to the castle to find the elusive crown of pain, an artefact that is said to take away all of their worries.

Get the game HERE!



Thanks for playing our games and supporting us! Hope you'll enjoy Crown of Pain as much as we do!

If you’d like to learn more about the game or want to hang out with devs and other Coldwild Games community members, you’re welcome to join us at: discord server.

Want to help us out? Consider spreading the word via Twitter, Reddit, etc. and leaving a review on Steam if you enjoyed the game!

Have a great rest of the week,

Elizabete, Jagit Games and Coldwild Games crew