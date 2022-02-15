3 Multiplayer DevStream

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you for tuning in yesterday!

We just posted our #BeanTalks on the Multiplayer Update so you can watch it back!

The developers have been working hard on this one, and we were so ready to show it off to you!

YouTube

Don’t forget to join us from next week for 3 exciting game-play streams on the upcoming Tuesdays!!

On 22nd February, we'll be streaming on a Tuesday morning at 9 am PST.

Our next event is scheduled for 1st March when you can watch live play sessions during lunchtime hours (12 pm-2 pm).

And finally, there’s an evening session planned, when you can join us to play with the developers on 8th March!

Stay tuned and recruit your team to go on an extraordinary vertical adventure!

- The Bean Stalker Team