 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Bean Stalker update for 15 February 2022

#3 Multiplayer DevStream

Share · View all patches · Build 8207779 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you for tuning in yesterday!

We just posted our #BeanTalks on the Multiplayer Update so you can watch it back!

The developers have been working hard on this one, and we were so ready to show it off to you!



Don’t forget to join us from next week for 3 exciting game-play streams on the upcoming Tuesdays!!

  • On 22nd February, we'll be streaming on a Tuesday morning at 9 am PST.
  • Our next event is scheduled for 1st March when you can watch live play sessions during lunchtime hours (12 pm-2 pm).
  • And finally, there’s an evening session planned, when you can join us to play with the developers on 8th March!

Stay tuned and recruit your team to go on an extraordinary vertical adventure!

- The Bean Stalker Team

Changed depots in multiplayer branch

View more data in app history for build 8207779
Bean Stalker Content Depot 1704081
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.