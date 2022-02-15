v0.15.0: Soulful Second Devversary

Exactly two years have passed since the development of Frail Faces began.

During this time, the game has undergone many changes that have only benefited it.

The game still has to go through a lot of metamorphosis before it reaches its final form, and yet, this year promises to be the last for the completion of Frail Faces' Early Access.

This update will open the third year of development, it brings new interesting mechanics to the game that will saturate it with more interesting gameplay possibilities.

[Experience and Levels]

Masks now can gain experience by destroying void fiends. Experience gain depends on a Soulpower of a killed enemy. After accumulating enough experience a mask gains a new level which permanently increases its Soulpower value by 1, the higher a rarity of mask the more experience it needs.

Maximum possible level a mask can reach is 5. Gaining a new level gives you a long invincibility window which equals 1 second per level.

[Soulpower]

Just like enemies, masks now have a Soulpower value as well.

Soulpower is a value which displays an approximate power of a mask.

Soulpower value depends on next things:

Base value of a Soulpower equals to the quality(rarity) of a mask plus its state

Each experience level gained by mask gives additional 1 Soulpower

Plus 1 Soulpower per 9 upgrades

Soulpower value can be seen in masks's ingame information box. (Shift key by default)

Soulpower can't drop lower than 1 and can't rise higher than 25.

Soulpower affects next things:

Increases guaranteed increase by upgrades, reciprocally guaranteed increase of Damage and Energy Gain are decreased by Soulpower of an attacked enemy.

A random Soulpower value is added to your damage on enemies' pain threshold check

Randomly decreases energy spent on skills (up to 1% per 1 Soulpower)

If enemies' damage value is lower than a random number of Soulpower, a mask will lose 1 mask state instead of 2

Randomly decreases iframes loss when getting hit during invincibility, also enemies' can't reduce your iframes lower than your Soulpower value

Downgrade, banishment, radiation and mutation resistances

The power of each mask in an outsider party

Increases power of some masks' abilities (listed in Mask Reworks)

When attacking an enemy during its invincibility state you'll decrease its iframes by your Soulpower value but not lower than enemy's Soulpower value

[Mutations]

Mutation is a mechanic which makes masks grow individual artifacts under some conditions. Malmutations have a higher chance to grow an anomalous artifact.

Each mask can't have more than 4 mutations. Not all artifacts may be a mutation.

Sources of mutation:

Eldritch Disfigurator's attack with some chance (Mutation force = 1, malmutation)

Radiation with some chance (Mutation force = 2, affects a random mask)

Lacunal Emission (Mutation force = 3, malmutation, affects a random mask)

Mutagen artifact (Mutation force = 4)

[Modes]

Breach Mode:

Soulpower of enemies in Breach Mode is doubled

Mask's death in Breach Mode will lead to experience loss (approximately 1 level)

Angst Mode:

Angst Mode increases experience gain for masks by 4 times (doesn't affect Soulpower of enemies)

Mask's death in Angst Mode will lead to loss of all experience

[General]

Removed stats increase granted by mask states (except a movement speed bonus)

Challenge rooms now also give you an experience reward

Progress tab: the best mask is now considered the one with the highest experience instead of the highest bodycount.

[Objects]

Soulpillar: Sometimes spawns on a stage, gives souls when you stand next to it

[Objects Reworks]

Purification Shrine: now Purification grants +3 Soulpower and doubles XP rate instead of increasing amount of picked up upgrades by 1

[Enemies Reworks]

Soulpower:

Soulpower now affects guaranteed damage reduction by armor: 5% of armor per enemy' Soulpower. Player's Soulpower reduces it

Player's random Soulpower value is added to damage dealt on a pain treshold check, its decreased by enemy's Soulpower

Eldritch Eliminator:

Eldritch Eliminators now will prevent you from getting to a Portal on W8

Noise Screamer:

Now Noise Screamers can walk and will flank a player in their vicinity

Speed of sonic waves was drastically increased and randomized, range was not affected

Lieden:

Now Lieden gains energy which is equal to your Soulpower on killing your mask

[LACUNA]

New Lacuna actions:

Lacunal Ward: Lacuna drops a ward which makes void fiends nearby stronger (iframes, heal, removes debuffs) and attracts their attention

Lacunal Emission: a slowly moving wall of energy which malmutates all masks in its vicinity. Lacuna cannot use it after Eerie Zones.

[Items]

Number of Items increased by 4 (from 118 to 122)

Artifacts: Magnet, Genome

Anomalies: Twinsoul, Mutagen

[Item Reworks]

Heat: was renamed in Swelter

Crown: Increases Soulpower bonus granted by Rarity and State of mask, removes Soulpower cap. Old effect of Crown was moved to the Helm artifact.

Helm: Increases state of masks by 1

Rune: Now it doubles resistance check by Soulpower

Augmentation: Increases Soulpower granted by upgrades (per 9 -> per 5) instead of giving a maximum guaranteed increase

Onelander: Now you get unique artifacts from bosses in form of mutation instead of a droppable item

Reactor: May cause a meltdown with a chance which depends on lost energy

Brain: Now it gives a guaranteed reduction of an energy expense granted by Soulpower instead of its old effect

Leech: Now also decreases Soulpower of enemy by 1 on each activation, down to 1

[Mask Reworks]

Most of iframes granted by skills were reduced (Specials: 30fr->24fr;Utimates: 60fr->42fr)

Most of skills cooldowns were raised (Specials: 30fr->50fr;Utimates: 60fr->100fr)

Iance: Martial Artist: Now it adds Soulpower value to combo counter when you get energy by landing regular attacks instead of doubling energy gain by attacks

Elenor: Leech Seed: Leech Seed decreases Soulpower of enemy by 1 on each tick, down to 1

Revalg: Colossus Stroll: Damage now depends on Soulpower

Jihun: Autodrones: Number of drones is limited to Soulpower value

Arida: Inner Sight: Soulpower increases radius, chance of weakening and its duration

Miya: Sword Dance: +4% CritChance bonus per 100/Soulpower combo hits instead of 1% per 1 combo hit

Fenn: Guardian Spirit: Fenn's frequency of Guardian Spirit is randomly increased with Soulpower

Avilora: Frostbite: Now Soulpower is added to a freeze duration

Cooper: Iron Crumpler: Now damage bonus equals to Enemy's armor multiplied by Soulpower of player instead of Enemy's armor to the power of 2

Boone: Plunder: Chance for doubled pick up now equals to 1% per Soulpower instead of 1/6

Flegmin: Heat: Soulpower increases radius of heat

Karnex:

Corpse Explosion:

Damage of gibs depends on Soulpower of killed enemy

Exhumation:

Number of bones that may spawn due this ability is limited to Soulpower value

Health amount of bones created by this ability is increased with Soulpower

Karnex's number of summoned skeletons now depends on Soulpower value instead of a sum of upgrades

Venaide:

Soul Bomb:

Soul Bomb damage is 5 times less

Soul Barrage:

Soul Barrage now spends 15% of souls per use

Damage of Soul Barrage projectiles was increased from 5 to 15

Soul Harvest:

Soul Harvest's maximum number of souls now limited to 55*Soulpower

When this passive ability is active or a number of souls is lesser than its limit souls don't increase energy

Now Soul Harvest grants +1 damage by 25 souls instead of 15

Venaide's starting souls amount now equals to 125 instead of 55

Soul Cascade:

Now it sends a random amount of souls, affected by Fortune and Soulpower

Zazzar: Overload: Radius and damage dealt by Overload now equals to Zazzar's Soulpower

Delshad: Hurtbeat: Now along with a percent damage, Hurtbeat additionally deals a random extra damage which depends on Soulpower

Otto: Phantom Army: Otto's Soulpower increases duration of clones created by Phantom Army Clone: Soulpower of killed enemy increases duration of clones

Rabyj: Chain Reaction: Damage of a shrapnel now depends on Soulpower of enemy

Tarraxt: Reload: Tarraxt now has 50 base ammo and +10 per 5 Soulpower until reload

Undal: Puddle: Soulpower increases radius of pool

Jomow:

Digest:

Soulpower increases digestion speed

Now affected by Restrainer

Xzavax: Event Horizon: Soulpower increases radius and duration of weakening

Lieden: Lieden's unique item Fortitude now considered as an inate mutation instead of an item.



Plans for v0.16 (April Fool's Day update):