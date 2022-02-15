Update 1.13: New maps and more!

Dear operators,
1.13 is now online and it's the first major update. Two new maps, new awards, new options and more...
Residential house: A small map 100% close-combat for fast and intense missions.
Compound: A large map in desert with small houses and long plains
As usual other corrections have been made and feedback is always welcomed.
I leave you to discover on your own the complete changelog of this update and as usual i hope this content pleases you all.
Cheers,
Helios
[CHANGELOG}
CONTENT:
- Add: New map - Compound
- Add: New map - Residential house
AWARDS:
- Add: New award - Finish "Compound" (normal/elite/hardcore versions)
- Add: New award - Finish "Residential house" (normal/elite/hardcore versions)
- Add: New award - Finish a mission with a global scoring of 100% and 50000 XP
- Add: New award - Finish a mission with a global scoring of 100% and 100000 XP
- Add: New award - Finish a mission with a global scoring of 100% and 200000 XP
- Add: New award - Finish a mission with a global scoring of 100% and 500000 XP
- Improve: Minimum XP required increase for Elite and Hardcore awards
GAMEPLAY:
- Add: Difficulty option - Accuracy of AI operators
- Add: Gameplay option - Inversed axis Y (drone)
- Improve: General accucary of AI enemy
- Improve: Reduce windows resistance
- Improve: Reduce cameras resistance
- Fix: Revive operator doesn't stop correctly if medic is wounded or dead
- Fix: Revive dog doesn't stop correctly if medic is wounded or dead
- Fix: AI operator doesn't reach and interacte with scrambler correctly
- Fix: AI operator might not to be teleported if too far of squad leader
- Fix: AI might not be accurate under some conditions to shoot a enemy in close combat
- Fix: Auto mode could continue if operator injury or dead
- Fix: Some errors of speed navigation in Battle plan
- Fix: Doors might not have correct collision in Battle plan
RENDERING:
- Add: New NVG icons
- Improve: Reload animation of weapons
- Improve: ADS with magnifier scope
- Improve: Power supply location on Central Hospital
- Improve: Light rendering indoor daytime in Burnwood mansion
- Improve: Sunlight and fog in Burnwood mansion
- Improve: Sunlight and fog in Valenwood villa
- Improve: Fog on some large maps
- Improve: Aiming animation with laser sight
- Improve: Remove "Request support" animation to avoid some issues
- Improve: SFX of reload weapons
- Improve: Glass of NVG
- Fix: Some maps design errors
- Fix: Undesirable camera location before insertion cinematic begins
- Fix: Tasks UI overlay with main menu
- Fix: Mounted laser error location on V82A1
- Fix: Undesirable assets might be visible when cinematic launched with "random insertio" option
- Fix: Clothing physics when battle plan enabled
Changed files in this update