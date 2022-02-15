 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 15 February 2022

Update 1.13: New maps and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 8207547 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

1.13 is now online and it's the first major update. Two new maps, new awards, new options and more...

Residential house: A small map 100% close-combat for fast and intense missions.

Compound: A large map in desert with small houses and long plains

As usual other corrections have been made and feedback is always welcomed.

I leave you to discover on your own the complete changelog of this update and as usual i hope this content pleases you all.

Cheers,

Helios

[CHANGELOG}

CONTENT:

  • Add: New map - Compound
  • Add: New map - Residential house

AWARDS:

  • Add: New award - Finish "Compound" (normal/elite/hardcore versions)
  • Add: New award - Finish "Residential house" (normal/elite/hardcore versions)
  • Add: New award - Finish a mission with a global scoring of 100% and 50000 XP
  • Add: New award - Finish a mission with a global scoring of 100% and 100000 XP
  • Add: New award - Finish a mission with a global scoring of 100% and 200000 XP
  • Add: New award - Finish a mission with a global scoring of 100% and 500000 XP
  • Improve: Minimum XP required increase for Elite and Hardcore awards

GAMEPLAY:

  • Add: Difficulty option - Accuracy of AI operators
  • Add: Gameplay option - Inversed axis Y (drone)
  • Improve: General accucary of AI enemy
  • Improve: Reduce windows resistance
  • Improve: Reduce cameras resistance
  • Fix: Revive operator doesn't stop correctly if medic is wounded or dead
  • Fix: Revive dog doesn't stop correctly if medic is wounded or dead
  • Fix: AI operator doesn't reach and interacte with scrambler correctly
  • Fix: AI operator might not to be teleported if too far of squad leader
  • Fix: AI might not be accurate under some conditions to shoot a enemy in close combat
  • Fix: Auto mode could continue if operator injury or dead
  • Fix: Some errors of speed navigation in Battle plan
  • Fix: Doors might not have correct collision in Battle plan

RENDERING:

  • Add: New NVG icons
  • Improve: Reload animation of weapons
  • Improve: ADS with magnifier scope
  • Improve: Power supply location on Central Hospital
  • Improve: Light rendering indoor daytime in Burnwood mansion
  • Improve: Sunlight and fog in Burnwood mansion
  • Improve: Sunlight and fog in Valenwood villa
  • Improve: Fog on some large maps
  • Improve: Aiming animation with laser sight
  • Improve: Remove "Request support" animation to avoid some issues
  • Improve: SFX of reload weapons
  • Improve: Glass of NVG
  • Fix: Some maps design errors
  • Fix: Undesirable camera location before insertion cinematic begins
  • Fix: Tasks UI overlay with main menu
  • Fix: Mounted laser error location on V82A1
  • Fix: Undesirable assets might be visible when cinematic launched with "random insertio" option
  • Fix: Clothing physics when battle plan enabled

Changed files in this update

Black One Blood Brothers Content Depot 1621561
  • Loading history…
