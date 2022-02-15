Update 1.13: New maps and more!

Dear operators,

1.13 is now online and it's the first major update. Two new maps, new awards, new options and more...

Residential house: A small map 100% close-combat for fast and intense missions.



Compound: A large map in desert with small houses and long plains



As usual other corrections have been made and feedback is always welcomed.

I leave you to discover on your own the complete changelog of this update and as usual i hope this content pleases you all.

Cheers,

Helios

[CHANGELOG}

CONTENT:

Add: New map - Compound

Add: New map - Residential house

AWARDS:

Add: New award - Finish "Compound" (normal/elite/hardcore versions)

Add: New award - Finish "Residential house" (normal/elite/hardcore versions)

Add: New award - Finish a mission with a global scoring of 100% and 50000 XP

Add: New award - Finish a mission with a global scoring of 100% and 100000 XP

Add: New award - Finish a mission with a global scoring of 100% and 200000 XP

Add: New award - Finish a mission with a global scoring of 100% and 500000 XP

Improve: Minimum XP required increase for Elite and Hardcore awards

GAMEPLAY:

Add: Difficulty option - Accuracy of AI operators

Add: Gameplay option - Inversed axis Y (drone)

Improve: General accucary of AI enemy

Improve: Reduce windows resistance

Improve: Reduce cameras resistance

Fix: Revive operator doesn't stop correctly if medic is wounded or dead

Fix: Revive dog doesn't stop correctly if medic is wounded or dead

Fix: AI operator doesn't reach and interacte with scrambler correctly

Fix: AI operator might not to be teleported if too far of squad leader

Fix: AI might not be accurate under some conditions to shoot a enemy in close combat

Fix: Auto mode could continue if operator injury or dead

Fix: Some errors of speed navigation in Battle plan

Fix: Doors might not have correct collision in Battle plan

RENDERING: