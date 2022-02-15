 Skip to content

BasaultVR update for 15 February 2022

Basault VR - Patch #5

Heyo,

This patch is also pretty small, it's mostly there to apply some changes I made to the game while working on the demo build:

  • I have tweaked the shoulder holsters to reduce interference with grappling. I kept accidentally grabbing a gun instead of deploying my cable and falling to my death, which is pretty frustrating. This should happen a lot less now;

  • Atmosphere change in the last level: I found a bit of code I had written that changed the light and sky color to white on the end level that I forgot about. It didn't work but it looked pretty cool so I fixed it.

Other than that the demo should be releasing shortly! Next I'll be working on WMR support as the cable for the HMD I bought finally arrived, and other than that maybe you'll see a new enemy type in the game soon!

Hope you'll keep having fun!

