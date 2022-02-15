The Ice Patch!

Patch notes:

Water

Water can now freeze! If you punch someone standing on ice, they are stunned.

New Weapon: Icicle

Stab all opponents in a line with a large icicle, freezing any water they're standing in. Enemies that take damage are immobilized. Additionally, anyone who takes damage while standing on ice, is stunned.

Inspirations:

First Snow - [On Use] Stun anyone standing on ice.

Iceshard - [On Use] Guaranteed Icicle critical hit. (Very useful with the agility tree, and the capes...)

Glacial Glide - [On Use] Slide on the ice created by the icicle.

Indicator

Well, you've been able to see this previewed on the discord - you can now see information about tiles!

Introduced in this patch, you will see an indicator following the mouse. The indicator will display information about the tile it's on in the bottom left corner.

It will eventually be expanded to also include enemy casting information - so you'll be able to see more clearly who is casting what, where.

Other:

Various minor balance fixes

Made sure the moneybag isnt visible on top of the Inventory while shopping in a dungeon.

Spelling fixes!

Lots and lots and lots of minor fixes. (Especially regarding wording on the Rapier, thanks everyone!)

And as per usual, lots of work done on Chapter 3.