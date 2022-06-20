Kingdoms of Amalur Fatesworn Patch

A new patch is launched on all platforms today

The changelog is as follows:

• When cheating Maisie in the Lucky Charm side quest, the 'all sidequests' achievement wouldn't unlock.

• Fixed the unlock in this case

• Retroactive fix added. If you have a save from a version before this fix, stashing the ring 'Maisies Luck' and taking it from the stash again should step the 'all sidequests' achievement.

• Maisie Calhoun now quest essential during the quest

• Aurora borealis in the crownhold would not be on/off correctly after sleeping

• Fix for Dolan Hardy could die during the quest, blocking the quest

• Godric Payne could have two permits

• Fix for in the A Preordained Encounter side quest the objective does not update when the hero steals Lyenna’s necklace from Dramil Frink

• Fix for in the Of Life and Death side quest if the key from Roadside Shack is looted before receiving the "Search the abandoned house" objective the quest progress will be blocked

• Fix for The Preordained from False Prophets side quest can kill quest-related NPCs

• Fix for In the Preparations side quest the SFX of the quest is being played in a loop upon delivering Ale

• Fix for Playing Crownhold side quest - Michaela Vogel cannot be convinced to attend the concert until speaking with other citizens first

• Fix for In the Crucible main quest the Hope of the Fatesworn Greaves are not received after closing the Chaos Dungeon from Decayed Estate

• Fix for Of Life and Death Quest The quest-related NPC disappears when attempting to approach him in The Westroad

• Fix for The title might crash upon going back to the “Press Any Button” screen and briefly selecting the “Manual” option before loading a Fatesworn DLC Save-File

• Fix for The quest will not be set as "Failed" if the Hero is killing the quest-related NPC

• Quality of Life fixes for the Sagecrafting screen

• Position of one of the boggart 'levers' corrected so it can be interacted with

• Fix for players who could lose all their alchemy recipes during "Outcast's Revenge" (including imperfect retroactive fix for bugged savegames)

• Several cosmetic fixes