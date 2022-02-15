Post-Launch Patch - February 2022

This small patch provides improved compatibility with Steam Deck, plus a few additional fixes. Thank you for playing Hades! We're grateful for your continued support.
Miscellaneous
• Various fixes and improvements ensuring the game is Deck Verified
• Added controller button images for Steam Deck
• Improved controller button image detection across all common types
Bug Fixes
• Fixed controller button images not appearing as expected with the DualSense controller
• Fixed ultrawide sidebar art positioning at 3840x1600 resolution
• Fixed a rare issue with the Steam Overlay and Vulkan rendering
• Other minor fixes
Quote of the Patch
'A three-headed or, some say, fifty-headed dog named Cerberus guards the opposite shore of Styx, ready to devour living intruders or ghostly fugitives.'
~The Greek Myths (R. Graves)
