Hades update for 15 February 2022

Post-Launch Patch - February 2022

Hades update for 15 February 2022

Post-Launch Patch - February 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community



This small patch provides improved compatibility with Steam Deck, plus a few additional fixes. Thank you for playing Hades! We're grateful for your continued support.

Miscellaneous

• Various fixes and improvements ensuring the game is Deck Verified

• Added controller button images for Steam Deck

• Improved controller button image detection across all common types

Bug Fixes

• Fixed controller button images not appearing as expected with the DualSense controller

• Fixed ultrawide sidebar art positioning at 3840x1600 resolution

• Fixed a rare issue with the Steam Overlay and Vulkan rendering

• Other minor fixes

Quote of the Patch

'A three-headed or, some say, fifty-headed dog named Cerberus guards the opposite shore of Styx, ready to devour living intruders or ghostly fugitives.'

~The Greek Myths (R. Graves)

