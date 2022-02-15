The VAL Winter Games are HERE! $1100 Prize Pool (+ Blastzone Challenge News!)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

YouTube

VAL Winter Games: Blaston

Virtual Athletics League (VAL) is back with another big event for Blaston! In the Winter Games you can participate in either the Open or Premiere Bracket to challenge yourself and learn from other players, and compete for a $1100 Prize Pool & One Arena store credit!

Signups Close: February 23rd @ 11:59 PST

Premier & Open Bracket Groups Start: February 26th

February 26th Group Stage Day 1: February 26th

February 26th Group Stage Day 2: March 5th

March 5th Group Stage Day 3: March 12th

March 12th Top 8 Playoffs: March 19th

Sign up now on: onearena.gg/event/blaston

Blastzone Challenge: Arctic Blast

We're switching things up, and testing a new time frame for the Blastzone Challenge! Why do you ask? We realize that a lot of players play during the weekends - and we've gotten the feedback that it's not too nice to have the seasonal mode queue be blocked by a challenge at that time.

Therefore this upcoming Blastzone Challenge will be starting this Wednesday and continuing on to Thursday. We invite you all to take the challenge and rack up some blasts when entering this one!

Event Details

Mode: Arctic Blast

Arctic Blast Rank Requirement: Gold (100 LP)

Gold (100 LP) Entrance: 15 Blasts

15 Blasts Chances: 5 Losses

5 Losses Rewards: 3 blasts per win

Event Times