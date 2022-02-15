The Bus Update 1.10 - BETA

Share · View all patches · Build 8206625 · Last edited 15 February 2022 – 13:32:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Update 1.10 of the Early Access of The Bus is now available as BETA for testing.

With this beta, steam workshop support for operating plans is being added to The Bus. Moreover, you can expect an improved button system in the Scania Citywide as well as some fixes.

For the full detailed list of changes, please, see the changelog below.

Please create backup copies of your savegame files before switching to the EA BETA Update. Savegames may not be compatible with the new version of the game.

ATTENTION: This is a BETA update. Technical problems, instability of the game as well as bugs during gameplay can be possible.

How to install the beta version of the update?

Quite easily:

In your Library, you click with the right mouse button on the entry of the "The Bus"

In the drop-menu, you click on the entry "Properties"

In the window "The Bus - Properties" you select the tab "BETAS"

In the field "Select the beta you would like to opt into:" select the entry "beta-beta"

Now you can close the window and the beta version of the update should download right away

After downloading the update you can start The Bus via the "PLAY" button

In the main menu should now be the corresponding version number of the beta version of the update and you can test the update

Changelog 0.14.47677 EA Beta

Added steam workshop support for operating plans

Moved all buttons in the Scania Citywide to a new improved system

You can now configure how many people want to buy a ticket

Fixed bus stop being blocked when spawning

Fixed arcade mode drivers light

Fixed infinite autosaves

Broken objects are now removed when resetting

Fixed clipping when moving up the stairs in MAN DD

Fixed lag when entering/leaving tunnels

Art and level fixes

Performance optimizations**

Only occurred during the BETA test of this update

** Please, be aware that the impact of performance optimisations varies from system to system due to hardware configurations, installed software, and other programs running in the background