Update v0.5.0: New Tutorial & Scores

Hello and a happy new year, friends!

After a long time of testing and improving on our Preview Branch, we are finally able to bring you the new, interactive tutorial and a completely rewritten scoring system!

Unfortunately this means we had to reset your saves. But don't worry! We saved a backup of the saves in your saves folder (e.g. C:\Users[YOUR WINDOWS USER NAME]\AppData\LocalLow\Hypnotic Owl\The Wizard_ WizHarder Edition\Saves) and you can continue with the old save, if you switch over to the v0.4.x branch we added just for this case.

To do that go to the game in your Steam client, right-click on the game, select "Properties..." then navigate to "BETAS" and select the v0.4.X branch in the dropdown menu. Then rename your last "Slot1Story.backup" to "Slot1Story.save" and you should be able to continue right where you left off!

Anyway, go check out the new tutorial and score!

Here is the full change log for v0.5.0:

Added new tutorial!

Added new level scores!

Added brightness setting

Added contrast setting

Added bloom setting

Added lens distortion setting

Added postprocessing effects to main menu

Added settings to skip tutorial, cinematics, story

Added enemy sleep marker and setting

Improved setting menus

Fixed player keeps walking after getting hit

Thanks for reading and as always, if you want to be more involved with the development, or just to hang out, come have a chat with us on our Discord server!

<3 Your Hypnotic Owl Team