Update 11.0 alpha

This small update was once again dedicated to optimization and also I tried to bring back the tall dense forests from the early version of the game. Also, a tool was removed from the project, which was supposed to improve performance, but as it turned out, it seriously overloaded the RAM, as a result of which players with low-performance computers suffered. Moreover, I assume that this tool was the cause of the game freezing at 90% game load. One of the reasons why work on optimization was carried out right now is a new tool that completely transfers the forest calculation from the processor to the video card. On the test scenes, the tool showed extremely high forest optimization results, but in the project everything turned out to be quite the opposite. For now, it was decided to leave the option to activate this tool, as it can improve performance if the processor is very outdated in relation to the video card.

The result of this update is a 20-50% increase in tree height and slightly more forest density, making it darker and more atmospheric. FPS increase by 5-20% depending on the computer configuration. Reduced RAM load, which significantly increased the speed of loading locations.

CHANGES LOG

Improvements

Increased tree height and density for coniferous forests.

Removed the tool, the use of which greatly increased the load on RAM and also increased the size of the game in general.

The light switch has been replaced in the locomotive.

Corrected mistakes

Now the windows in the base building open visually.

Fixed a bug of object glare when the light source was behind a wall.

Plans for the next updates have changed slightly since the last post