Build 8206364 · Last edited 15 February 2022 – 18:09:10 UTC by Wendy

The Chinese New Year Event has come to an end!

Team [Wooly-Bubble] is victorious! Members of Team [Wooly-Bubble] will receive the Chinese New Year Monkey the next time they login!

We're so excited for our next big update which will launch the second week of March. Our team believes it'll be the most important update yet!

Team Splitside & Daedalic Entertainment