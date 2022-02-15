HELL(o)!
We are back with some cool new changes! We have added a Tutorial in the Main menu, improved the gameplay balance and did some minor bugfixing! As always, full list of changes is listed below.
Patch Notes v.1.0.4 :
User friendly changes & optimization:
- We added a Tutorial! Now you will have a better explanation of what to do in the Void.
Game Balance:
-Locusts are now slower in late game
-Score points for destroying an obelisk got increased from 350 to 650 points
-Crystals now give you 75 points
-Fountain will charge 10% slower than before
-Character damage was increased by 10% for the first power level
-Character damage was increased by 40% for the second power level
-Character speed after the first upgrade was changed from 5% to 7%
-Character speed after the second upgrade was changed from 10% to 12%
-Player know will get knocked back after getting hit
-Number of enemies in late stages was decreased
-Number of laser turrets on the arena was increased
-Gap between game stages was increased
BugFix:
-Fixed collisions on Fountain and Obelisks
-Fixed a rare issue with achievement "Swarm destroyer"
-Fixed "Unlimited Power" achievment
-Fixed a bug with footsteps sound after game launch
Special thanks for the user Genebris for letting us know of some of the issues.
