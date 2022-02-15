HELL(o)!

We are back with some cool new changes! We have added a Tutorial in the Main menu, improved the gameplay balance and did some minor bugfixing! As always, full list of changes is listed below.

Patch Notes v.1.0.4 :

User friendly changes & optimization:

We added a Tutorial! Now you will have a better explanation of what to do in the Void.

Game Balance:

-Locusts are now slower in late game

-Score points for destroying an obelisk got increased from 350 to 650 points

-Crystals now give you 75 points

-Fountain will charge 10% slower than before

-Character damage was increased by 10% for the first power level

-Character damage was increased by 40% for the second power level

-Character speed after the first upgrade was changed from 5% to 7%

-Character speed after the second upgrade was changed from 10% to 12%

-Player know will get knocked back after getting hit

-Number of enemies in late stages was decreased

-Number of laser turrets on the arena was increased

-Gap between game stages was increased

BugFix:

-Fixed collisions on Fountain and Obelisks

-Fixed a rare issue with achievement "Swarm destroyer"

-Fixed "Unlimited Power" achievment

-Fixed a bug with footsteps sound after game launch

Special thanks for the user Genebris for letting us know of some of the issues.