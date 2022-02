Hey guys, found a small issue caused by leaving out Example.png in the last update. This would cause workshop uploads to fail. If following the guide in the community hub, it would still go through, but I don't expect everyone to do that! Sorry about that killers. Should be good now.

If you're reading this, go check out the Workshop! New levels have been posted.

In other news, Steam Cloud support has been reenabled. Good luck!

E