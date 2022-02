Share · View all patches · Build 8205589 · Last edited 15 February 2022 – 10:39:12 UTC by Wendy

Quick hotfix addressing some issues pointed out with the Darker Beginnings patch. Thanks for your reports, the issues should be resolved now!

0.23.2 - Patch Notes

• Hotfixed the progression-breaking bug with the Prioress at the very beginning of Rivermont!

• Fixed the pigmen not responding/chasing in the opening stealth intro.

• Added in Castle Rainier! You can now rescue mummy via Route B and see the “Early Rescue” results.