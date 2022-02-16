 Skip to content

Nimbus INFINITY update for 16 February 2022

Nimbus INFINITY - Now available on Early Access!

Nimbus INFINITY is now released on Steam Early Access!

Early Access

While in Early Access, the game will be receiving periodic updates that add new story missions, features, and fixes until full completion of the game.

Here's our roadmap for Nimbus INFINITY, as a general overview what's planned ahead:

The current goal is the complete the full game by the end of 2022, though the exact details may change depending on development.

Player feedback is very valuable, so please let us know about any bugs, issues, and suggestions to improve the game experience!

