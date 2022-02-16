Update - v1.0.6

Greetings players!
We have just released a new update today, please check it out!
There is also another announcement about a new type of note for future updates so please look forward to it.
Update Details
・ New songs added to the seabed stage
・ Russian localization support
Improvement
・ Enabled resetting standing position and orientation before the tutorial
・ Improved ranking UI
Future updates
■ February 2022
・ Add 4-5 new songs
・ Improve UI and visibility
■ March 2022
・ Add 4-5 new songs
・ Add new note types
・ Add High-Load mode (limitation of punch speed and angle mode)
・ Improve UI and operability
■ April 2022
・ Add 4-5 new songs
・ Improve UI and operability
■ After May 2022
・ Add more new songs and stages periodically
・ Add more gauntlets and enemy colors periodically
・ Considering support for custom songs
・ Considering an endless mode
Changed files in this update