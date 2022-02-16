Update - v1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 8205424 · Last edited 16 February 2022 – 09:39:21 UTC by Wendy

Greetings players!

There is also another announcement about a new type of note for future updates so please look forward to it.

・ New songs added to the seabed stage

・ Russian localization support

Improvement

・ Enabled resetting standing position and orientation before the tutorial

・ Improved ranking UI

■ February 2022

・ Add 4-5 new songs

・ Improve UI and visibility

■ March 2022

・ Add 4-5 new songs

・ Add new note types

・ Add High-Load mode (limitation of punch speed and angle mode)

・ Improve UI and operability

■ April 2022

・ Add 4-5 new songs

・ Improve UI and operability

■ After May 2022

・ Add more new songs and stages periodically

・ Add more gauntlets and enemy colors periodically

・ Considering support for custom songs

・ Considering an endless mode

Thank you for your continued support and happy gaming!