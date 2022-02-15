Update: v.0.11.16

Dear Users!
This is the Broken Universe development team.
Version 0.11.16, has arrived.
This update includes some balance fixes along with the addition of boosters. 😊
Boosters allow you to start the game a little more favorably. All are one-time items that can be purchased only with gold. We have improved the effects of buildings that previously had non-recoverable ability and improved the effects of modules related to the only class of defense so that they can be used similarly to other modules of the same class.
v.0.11.16 Patch Note
Booster
A new Boosters has been added.
Boosters are one-time items that can be purchased and used before the game starts to aid in gameplay. There are 3 types of boosters: Resource Booster, Power Booster, and Drone Booster, all of which can be purchased with gold.
Balance
Buildings
- Mine Launcher
Block target recovery: 3s → 5s
- High Frequency Generator
Block target recovery: 5s → 8s
- Exploder
Block target recovery: 5s → 8s
- Armor Breaker
Block target recovery: 5s → 10s
- Killing Field
Block target recovery: 5s→ 8s
module
- Shimmery Scale
DEF: +10 → +15
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the issue where the game pause window would open repeatedly.
Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊
