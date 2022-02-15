Update: v.0.11.16

Dear Users!

This is the Broken Universe development team.

Version 0.11.16, has arrived.

This update includes some balance fixes along with the addition of boosters. 😊

Boosters allow you to start the game a little more favorably. All are one-time items that can be purchased only with gold. We have improved the effects of buildings that previously had non-recoverable ability and improved the effects of modules related to the only class of defense so that they can be used similarly to other modules of the same class.

v.0.11.16 Patch Note

Booster

A new Boosters has been added.

Boosters are one-time items that can be purchased and used before the game starts to aid in gameplay. There are 3 types of boosters: Resource Booster, Power Booster, and Drone Booster, all of which can be purchased with gold.

Balance

Buildings

Mine Launcher

Block target recovery: 3s → 5s

Block target recovery: 3s → 5s High Frequency Generator

Block target recovery: 5s → 8s

Block target recovery: 5s → 8s Exploder

Block target recovery: 5s → 8s

Block target recovery: 5s → 8s Armor Breaker

Block target recovery: 5s → 10s

Block target recovery: 5s → 10s Killing Field

Block target recovery: 5s→ 8s

module

Shimmery Scale

DEF: +10 → +15

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue where the game pause window would open repeatedly.

Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊