Broken Universe - Tower Defense update for 15 February 2022

Update: v.0.11.16

15 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Users!

This is the Broken Universe development team.

Version 0.11.16, has arrived.

This update includes some balance fixes along with the addition of boosters. 😊

Boosters allow you to start the game a little more favorably. All are one-time items that can be purchased only with gold. We have improved the effects of buildings that previously had non-recoverable ability and improved the effects of modules related to the only class of defense so that they can be used similarly to other modules of the same class.

v.0.11.16 Patch Note

Booster

A new Boosters has been added.

Boosters are one-time items that can be purchased and used before the game starts to aid in gameplay. There are 3 types of boosters: Resource Booster, Power Booster, and Drone Booster, all of which can be purchased with gold.

Balance

Buildings
  • Mine Launcher

    Block target recovery: 3s → 5s
  • High Frequency Generator

    Block target recovery: 5s → 8s
  • Exploder

    Block target recovery: 5s → 8s
  • Armor Breaker

    Block target recovery: 5s → 10s
  • Killing Field

    Block target recovery: 5s→ 8s
module
  • Shimmery Scale

    DEF: +10 → +15

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the issue where the game pause window would open repeatedly.

Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊

