Super Dungeon Maker update for 15 February 2022

Release Day Party!

15 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to our Release Day Stream here on the German Games Sale!

Super Dungeon Maker is a creative 2D pixel art dungeon editor inspired by the best 2D adventure games in the world. Choose how many levels, boss fights, items and hidden objects you want. Challenge your friends and the community to master your dungeon!

Save 20% during the German Games Sale!

Still unsure? Just try out our Prologue!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1460800/Super_Dungeon_Maker___Finks_Awakening_Prologue/

Your team @rokaplay and FIRECHICK

