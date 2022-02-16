February Shop Update 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8205090 · Last edited 16 February 2022 – 07:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello Survivors!

Welcome to the shop update for February (and a bit of March as well).

This month, we have new skins and items, Contraband Crates, Your Shop’s closure, and also the end dates of goods leaving the shop very soon.

New Items and Skins

※ The sales periods shown below are subject to change.

Victory Dance – Samsara

A new emote based on the viral Samsara dance video by Jane Kim on YouTube has landed on the Battlegrounds!

Items List

* Emote * Victory Dance – Samsara by Jane Kim Choreography (700 G-COIN)

Sales Period:

* PC * PST: February 22, 2022, After live server maintenance – PDT May 17, 2022, 7 PM

CET: February 23, 2022, After live server maintenance – CEST May 18, 2022, 4 AM

KST: February 23, 2022, After live server maintenance – May 18, 2022, 11 AM

Console PST: February 23, 2022, After live server maintenance – PDT May 18, 2022, 9 PM CET: February 24, 2022, After live server maintenance – CEST May 19, 2022, 6 AM KST: February 24, 2022, After live server maintenance – May 19, 2022, 1 PM



J0 & LUCKY

Meet our collaborative items with streamer J0 from Taipei, Taiwan! Purchase the J0 Bundle and receive an exclusive J0 & Lucky’s Gaming World spray item!

Items List

* Set * J0 BUNDLE (1340 G-COIN)

Individual Items J0’s 7PUPU Team Jumpsuit (1000 G-COIN) J0’s Mk47 Mutant (990 G-COIN)



Sales Period:

* PC * PST: March 1, 2022, After live server maintenance – PDT May 31, 2022, 7 PM

CET: March 2, 2022, After live server maintenance – CEST June 1, 2022, 4 AM

KST: March 2, 2022, After live server maintenance – June 1, 2022, 11 AM

Console PST: March 1, 2022, 8 PM – PDT May 31, 2022, 9 PM CET: March 2, 2022, 5 AM – CEST June 1, 2022, 6 AM KST: March 2, 2022, 1 PM – June 1, 2022, 1 PM



Sweet Threads

Taste the sweetness. Do you prefer cotton candy, mint chip, or Sweet Threads?

Items List

* Set * Cotton Candy Set (1190 G-COIN)

Sweet Threads Set (1190 G-COIN)

Mint Chip Set (1190 G-COIN)

Sweet Threads Backpack Set (1000 G-COIN)

Candy Caps Helmet Set (1000 G-COIN)

Individual Items Cotton Candy Cap (300 G-COIN) Cotton Candy Tee (300 G-COIN) Cotton Candy Shorts (500 G-COIN) Cotton Candy Gloves (300 G-COIN) Cotton Candy Shoes (200 G-COIN) Sweet Threads Uniform (990 G-COIN) Sweet Threads Gloves (300 G-COIN) Sweet Threads Boots (200 G-COIN) Mint Chip Dress (990 G-COIN) Mint Chip Gloves (300 G-COIN) Mint Chip Boots (200 G-COIN)

Emote Sprinkle Salt (300 G-COIN) Victory Dance 81 (500 G-COIN)



Sales Period:

* PC * PST: March 8, 2022, After live server maintenance – PDT April 26, 2022, 7 PM

CET: March 9, 2022, After live server maintenance – CEST April 27, 2022, 4 AM

KST: March 9, 2022, After live server maintenance – April 27, 2022, 11 AM

Console PST: March 8, 2022, 8 PM – PDT April 27, 2022, 9 PM CET: March 9, 2022, 5 AM – CEST April 28, 2022, 6 AM KST: March 9, 2022, 1 PM – April 28, 2022, 1 PM



Contraband Crate

Meet the Tiger Hunter series of Kar98k and the SLR.

[table] [tr] [th]Tier[/th] [th]Weapon Skin[/th] [th]Probability[/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]Legendary[/td] [td][PROGRESSIVE] Tiger Hunter – Kar98k[/td] [td]0.90%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Epic[/td] [td][BATTLESTAT] Tiger Hunter – SLR[/td] [td]1.20%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Epic[/td] [td]Shark Bite – M16A4[/td] [td]1.00%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Epic[/td] [td]Gold Plate – AKM[/td] [td]1.00%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Elite[/td] [td]Feral Flower – Beryl M762[/td] [td]2.00%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Elite[/td] [td]Feral Flower – Groza[/td] [td]2.00%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Elite[/td] [td]Feral Flower – Crossbow[/td] [td]2.00%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Elite[/td] [td]Gold Plate – Groza[/td] [td]1.70%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Elite[/td] [td]Gold Plate – SKS[/td] [td]1.70%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Elite[/td] [td]Desert Digital – M416[/td] [td]1.70%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Elite[/td] [td]Gold Plate – AWM[/td] [td]1.70%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Elite[/td] [td]Trifecta – SCAR-L[/td] [td]1.70%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Elite[/td] [td]Silver Plate – S12K[/td] [td]1.70%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Rare[/td] [td]Slithershot – Mosin Nagant[/td] [td]2.70%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Rare[/td] [td]Slithershot – M249[/td] [td]2.70%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Rare[/td] [td]Slithershot – VSS[/td] [td]2.70%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Rare[/td] [td]Desert Digital – Kar98k[/td] [td]2.50%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Rare[/td] [td]Desert Digital – Mini14[/td] [td]2.50%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Rare[/td] [td]Trifecta – Micro UZI[/td] [td]2.50%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Rare[/td] [td]Gold Plate – Sawed-Off[/td] [td]2.50%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Rare[/td] [td]Silver Plate – UMP45[/td] [td]2.50%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Rare[/td] [td]Silver Plate – Tommy Gun[/td] [td]2.50%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Rare[/td] [td]Desert Digital – P92[/td] [td]2.50%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Special[/td] [td]Safari Stripe – M16A4[/td] [td]2.90%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Special[/td] [td]Safari Stripe – UMP45[/td] [td]2.90%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Special[/td] [td]Safari Stripe – DP-28[/td] [td]2.90%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Special[/td] [td]Safari Stripe – S12K[/td] [td]2.90%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Special[/td] [td]Jungle Prowler – G36C[/td] [td]2.90%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Special[/td] [td]Jungle Prowler – P92[/td] [td]2.90%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Special[/td] [td]Jungle Prowler – Sawed-Off[/td] [td]2.90%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Special[/td] [td]Gold Plate – Win94[/td] [td]2.80%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Special[/td] [td]Trifecta – P92[/td] [td]2.80%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Special[/td] [td]Desert Digital – R45[/td] [td]2.80%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Special[/td] [td]Desert Digital – Win94[/td] [td]2.80%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Special[/td] [td]Desert Digital – Micro UZI[/td] [td]2.80%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Special[/td] [td]Desert Digital – P18C[/td] [td]2.80%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Special[/td] [td]Rugged (Orange) – Kar98k[/td] [td]2.80%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]–[/td] [td]Schematics[/td] [td]0.90%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]–[/td] [td]Polymers x50[/td] [td]8.30%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]–[/td] [td]Polymers x100[/td] [td]3.50%[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]–[/td] [td]Polymers x200[/td] [td]1.50%[/td] [/tr] [/table]

Hideout

Sales Period:

* PC * PST: February 15, 2022, After live server maintenance – PDT May 30, 2022, 7 PM

CET: February 16, 2022, After live server maintenance – CEST May 31, 2022, 4 AM

KST: February 16, 2022, After live server maintenance – May 31, 2022, 11 AM

Console PST: February 23, 2022, After live server maintenance – PDT May 30, 2022, 9 PM CET: February 24, 2022, After live server maintenance – CEST May 31, 2022, 6 AM KST: February 24, 2022, After live server maintenance – May 31, 2022, 1 PM



[table] [tr] [th]New Items[/th] [th]Price[/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]TIGER HUNTER – CONTRABAND CRATE (OPEN 1)[/td] [td]200 G-COIN[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]TIGER HUNTER – CONTRABAND CRATE (OPEN 10)[/td] [td]1800 G-COIN[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]TIGER HUNTER – CONTRABAND CRATE (OPEN 1)[/td] [td]10 Contraband Coupon[/td] [/tr] [/table]

Scrap Broker

Sales Period:

* PC * PST: February 15, 2022, After live server maintenance – PDT May 30, 2022, 7 PM

CET: February 16, 2022, After live server maintenance – CEST May 31, 2022, 4 AM

KST: February 16, 2022, After live server maintenance – May 31, 2022, 11 AM

Console PST: February 23, 2022, After live server maintenance – PDT May 30, 2022, 9 PM CET: February 24, 2022, After live server maintenance – CEST May 31, 2022, 6 AM KST: February 24, 2022, After live server maintenance – May 31, 2022, 1 PM [table] [tr] [th]New Items[/th] [th]Price[/th] [/tr] [tr] [td][PROGRESSIVE] Tiger Hunter – Kar98k[/td] [td]3000 Scrap[/td] [/tr] [/table]



Tiger 2022



It’s not too late to throw on clothes that represent the Zodiac of 2022, the Tiger!

Items List

* Set * Striped Survivor Set (1090 G-COIN)

Super Scary Tiger Set (500 G-COIN)

Wild Cat Set (1090 G-COIN)

Individual Items Striped Survivor Hooded Jacket (700 G-COIN) Striped Survivor Skirt (700 G-COIN) Striped Survivor Shoes (150 G-COIN) Super Scary Tiger Sweatshirt (200 G-COIN) Super Scary Tiger Shorts (350 G-COIN) Super Scary Tiger Shoes (150 G-COIN) Wild Cat Hoodie (990 G-COIN) Wild Cat Pants (400 G-COIN) Wild Cat Shoes (200 G-COIN)

Nameplate Tiger Blood (500 G-COIN)

Emote Victory Dance 76 (500 G-COIN) Victory Dance 77 (500 G-COIN)



Sales End Date:

* PC * PST: February 22, 2022, 6 PM

CET: February 23 2022, 3 AM

KST: February 23 2022, 11 AM

Console PST: February 23 2022, 8 PM CET: February 24 2022, 5 AM KST: February 24 2022, 1 PM



[JEREMY LIN X PUBG

The collaborative items with the professional basketball player Jeremy Lin will be leaving the court this March.

Items List

* Set * Jeremy Lin’s Outerwear Set (1720 G-COIN)

Jeremy Lin’s Jersey Set (1270 G-COIN)

Jeremy Lin Ultimate Bundle (4000 G-COIN)

Individual Items Jeremy Lin Jacket (990 G-COIN) Jeremy Lin Tee (500 G-COIN) Jeremy Lin Jeans (500 G-COIN) Jeremy Lin Kicks (Blue) (300 G-COIN) Jeremy Lin Basketball Jersey (500 G-COIN) Jeremy Lin Basketball Shorts (500 G-COIN) Jeremy Lin Kicks (300 G-COIN) Jeremy Lin – SLR (990 G-COIN) Jeremy Lin – AKM (990 G-COIN)



Sales End Date:

* PC * PST: March 8 2022, 6 PM

CET: March 9 2022, 3 AM

KST: March 9 2022, 11 AM

Console PST: March 14 2022, 8 PM CET: March 15 2022, 5 AM KST: March 15 2022, 1 PM



<h3>Emotes</h3>

Show off your moves with these emotes before they’re gone from the store!

Items List

* Victory Dance 43 (400 G-COIN)

Sales End Date:

* PC * PST: March 8, 2022, 6 PM

CET: March 9, 2022, 3 AM

KST: March 9, 2022, 11 AM

Console PDT: March 16, 2022, 7 PM CET: March 17, 2022, 3 AM KST: March 17, 2022, 11 AM



Your Shop

Your Shop will be going on a break in this update. Make sure to grab discounted goods before they leave this month!

* **Service End Date** * PC * PST: February 16, 2022, 6 PM * CET: February 17, 2022, 3 AM * KST: February 17, 2022, 11 AM

Console PST: February 16, 2022, 8 PM CET: February 17, 2022, 5 AM KST: February 17, 2022, 1 PM



See you on the Battlegrounds.

PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Team