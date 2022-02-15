S.P.A.T. 0.34

Hello, Operators! We have prepared some updates for you!

Alpha-monsters Behavior

While there is only one alpha monster in the game - Yeti, others will be introduced back as development progresses.

But the Yeti's behavior has changed! Now he doesn't just attack until he needs to run away, he retreats after a series of attacks. Also, with enough damage, it falls into a rage mode, in which it moves faster and in the future will knock the player down and possibly deal more damage.

If the Yeti has a rock within range, it will pick it up and throw it at the player, be careful. (Getting hit by a rock in the future will also knock you down.)

New Quest System

Many players complained about a lot of running around. Indeed, the journey from marker to marker becomes tiresome.

Now you do not have a specific marker for the quest, you will have to find the location yourself on the map and move there. In addition, there can be two locations where to go and it is not known exactly which of them will be the quest. I think that made it a lot more interesting.

Unfortunately, according to the new system, there is only one quest now - for the yeti, and it has not been completed, but I know you like to hunt more than go through quests :)

CHANGELOG

NEW

New Yeti behavior.

New quest system.

Reworked death and respawn mechanics.

In some places (not all over the map yet) sound traps have been added that attract monsters - car alarms and crows.

Added reward points and ranks (still in alpha version)

Monsters react to the sound of shots and the sound of footsteps.

Player's weapon on the back.

Added night vision goggles charging indicator, and you can also find batteries for charging on the map.

Added various animations for HUD.

Indicator of how much time until the airdrop when Q pressed.

GAME BALANCE

Alpha monster hears gunshots from 80 meters away (depending on weapon and silencer).

Yeti armor can also be penetrated by usual weapons, but 10 times less.

First aid kits can be lying around ambulances.

The fog is not so dense during the day.

In the room, the game starts when the all players are ready (therefore, if you want to play with two, then create a room for two, etc.)

BUG FIXES