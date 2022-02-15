v1.0.1: Small patch, big fixes

Redux v1.0.1 is now out! This patch includes some small fixes, one of which was responsible for some major issues. The game used to allow players to progress through the story without completing the necessary puzzle sets due to a now-resolved error. In order to access RISA in the patched version, the player must complete both preceding sets of puzzles, not just one. Additionally, the player must now complete both preceding sets of puzzles to access the shutdown dialog. As a result of this fix, the player has to complete all 30 puzzles on the main computer to access the ending puzzle sequence, rather than just 18. Additional patches are coming for trickier issues, but I felt this bug was too important not to fix immediately!

List of all changes:

-Fixed puzzle progression error

-Adjusted text placement in intro cutscene

-Adjusted decoration in main computer

-Fixed dialog error leading to softlock

Thanks so much for all the great feedback, and I look forward to continuing the game's launch!