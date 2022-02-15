New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Great_Refactor#Beta_3.803_Encyclopedia_Madness

When I originally set out to make the encyclopedia, I thought it would be about a half day of work. I also had in mind something relatively smaller. The end result took a solid day and a half, but is absolutely huge and really packed with features. I think I'm pretty much done with this for now, aside from a few tweaks I'll put in a while later. For now, this lets you sort and filter by all sorts of metrics, including several at once. This is also something that modders can easily extend. In-game it gives you extra information related to what factions actually have (that you can see), and what you can hack for or build but have not, and so on.

Tooltips also have improved a fair bit in terms of their placement so they are generally less in the way, and dropdowns behave much better (opening taller, and centering on the selected item when opening, rather than the top of the list). Lots of great quality of life improvements, there!

There are also some pretty key multiplayer fixes in this build, and some other multiplayer tracing elements that should help find the last of the canary issues if we still have more (I think we do, but I think they're reducing in severity at least).

The new faction stuff from StarKelp is also coming along well, so if you're a tester on that then there's lots of new good stuff. That will be properly announced coming up later this week when it's ready for everyone.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!