CLAIRE'S QUEST - DARKER BEGINNINGS - PATCH 0.23.1

You've all been very patient, but we're proud to announce that we've got new content for you guys! Ever wondered what life would have been like for Claire if she chose to stay on her home land and resist the invasion? Well let me tell you- it's not very pretty, but you can see it for yourself now!

Enjoy a whole new slew of sex scenes and story segments, including an expanded alternate introduction route! This is the start of a new patch cycle which should see a number of minor patches to follow, so the content will keep on coming!

0.23.1

• We are now the introduction of, and beginning beta-testing for, the Rivermont section of the updated Prologue! This area is still heavily under development, but players can now enter Rivermont (via the opening part of the game; you can skip right to this by starting a new game) and experience the atmosphere as well as take part in several new scenes! Would love to hear feedback on the area and the characters and if we should go darker/tone down a bit! As usual, once we clear each area of bugs we will push forward to the next one in rapid order. The current incarnation of Rivermont cannot be completed and players can simply play around with the opening part of it + experiment with Route B and the Curious Pigman/Washtubbers route to getting into the castle grounds.

• Updated save/load system that now not only shows you playtime + saved location, but also the current attribute distribution of that save (ie. How much Defiance, how much Intrigue, so on so forth).

• The opening section of the game now has an introductory stealth stage! (No gameover, will automatically teleport Claire out even if it fails).

• Fixed the WASD key introduction killing the “It’s Goblins” quest progression by changing the “A” action key to a “P” key.

• Various story angles now edited – Bertrand’s dialogue in Valos changed heavily, and Claire gets a lot more added depth and personality to her past as she moves around in the Prologue area.

• The Pigboss encounter in Fallwater has had its map changed and the encounter changed to a stray Swogg. Fallwater itself has also been changed, with the addition of stealth zones.

• Swoggs added to the game! Scenes available for unlock in Menagerie. They are gameover encounters in one part of Fallwater, as well as the Occupied Rivermont area (exterior/outside).

• Little non-NSFW introduction CG scene with Stella and Claire when she chooses to go into Rivermont. Same CG applied when meeting Bertrand in Valos without going to Rivermont at the beginning.

• The Lecherous Townsperson, the brother of the Lecherous Refugee, added to the game! Along with his ass groping scene in Rivermont.

• Pigman Deepthroat scene added to the game (not in Gallery yet, still finalizing writing) – this is encountered only when taking Washtubber’s Route B into the castle grounds, and running into patrolling pigmen while making your way to the castle itself.

• Changed Gilly’s pigboss encounter – the end now shows her with a sprite sex animation.