v2.2.2 Beta is Now Available!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Wizards!

v2.2 is coming along and our bug lists are getting shorter and shorter! Here's are patch notes for the latest beta version:

Familiars and Sentinels will now properly target summoned shamblers

Reduced load times for longer New Game+ save files by 90%

Incendium's mana cost has been reduced 20-->13

Added a Purge History button in the developer menu which will erase the character history in order to reduce load time

Fixed a bug with Familiar rune that would cause accuracy rating to decrease with rune power

Shaping values are no longer reversed for initial and max on tooltips

Final images for new runes have been added

If you'd like to try out the update, follow these instructions.

Enjoy! Feel free to reach out if you have any feedback or issues.