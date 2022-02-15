 Skip to content

Fictorum update for 15 February 2022

v2.2.2 Beta is Now Available!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey Wizards!

v2.2 is coming along and our bug lists are getting shorter and shorter! Here's are patch notes for the latest beta version:

  • Familiars and Sentinels will now properly target summoned shamblers
  • Reduced load times for longer New Game+ save files by 90%
  • Incendium's mana cost has been reduced 20-->13
  • Added a Purge History button in the developer menu which will erase the character history in order to reduce load time
  • Fixed a bug with Familiar rune that would cause accuracy rating to decrease with rune power
  • Shaping values are no longer reversed for initial and max on tooltips
  • Final images for new runes have been added

If you'd like to try out the update, follow these instructions.

Enjoy! Feel free to reach out if you have any feedback or issues.

