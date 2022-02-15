Share · View all patches · Build 8203761 · Last edited 15 February 2022 – 23:13:39 UTC by Wendy

——–PATCH NOTES V1.2.9 ——–

Further refined the timing window of button / key presses required for fallen players in CONNECTED and CONNECTED VS to successfully REVIVE themselves.

Added a link to Enhance Discord community in-game. (You can access this from the JOIN THE COMMUNITY menu under OPTIONS or MULTIPLAYER)

Fixed an issue where the TUTORIAL video froze in certain cases when scrolling through the pages.

Fixed an issue where certain button prompts in the menu displayed controller icons when playing on keyboard.

Other minor adjustments and bug fixes.

コネクテッド、コネクテッドバトルにて、REVIVEの成功タイミングが一部正しく設定されてなかった問題を修正。

エンハンスの公式Discordサーバーへのリンクをゲーム内に追加。（OPTIONSとMULTIPLAYERの下にある、JOIN THE COMMUNITYからアクセスできます。）

チュートリアルのムービーを連続で見た際、稀にムービーが再生されていなかった問題を修正。

キーボード操作時にキーガイドが一部コントローラーの表記になっていた問題を修正。

その他、軽微な問題修正と調整。