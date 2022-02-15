River Dnepr

Added the ability for the heads and deputies of clubs to set the tax and the size of the salary fund

The default tax is set to 0%

Fixed the errors you found on salaries and taxes

Now the location is called "Ukraine: the Dnieper River", the location level has been raised to the 18th, and the cost of the trip has been increased.

The location is a delta of the Dnieper River before the confluence with the Black Sea and is logically divided into three zones:

Standing water zone - in this zone there are fish that love thickets of grass, quiet water and muddy bottom. For example, such species as tench, sleeper, pike, crucian carp, pond turtle and others.

The zone with flowing water is the main channel. There are species that prefer a solid bottom and deeper parts of the reservoir, for example, the Dnieper barbel, sterlet, ruff-noser or pike perch.

A zone with semi-salty water - both marine and river species can be found in this zone. For example, glossa flounder , sargan-garfish, pike, herring and other species that tolerate salinity of water live here.

We wish you a successful exploration of the renewed Ukraine