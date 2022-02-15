 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Albino Hunter™ {Revamp} update for 15 February 2022

Third Update MaThingy

Share · View all patches · Build 8203648 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello again. I seem to be spamming you guys a lot recently, huh? Sorry about that.

So, new update! Basically, the only thing that's changed is that, in an attempt to fix the glitch Whitey keeps encountering, my programmer guy updated the Victory Sequence Plugin! :D

...Yeah, that's it. That's all we've got to report.

Also, Whitey, if the problem persists, would you please, please, please, please, PLEASE send us a video of what goes wrong...? We've tried EVERYTHING we can think of (A.K.A. my programmer guy has tried while I silently sit on the sidelines like a heroine in a YuGiOh Card Game Match), and we can't find it. It's been like trying to find a needle in a haystack. A video demonstrating the problem firsthand would REALLY go a long way. >.<

Otherwise, I hope the rest of you have a very nice day. :)

Changed files in this update

The Albino Hunter™ {Revamp} RETAIL PACKAGE Depot 1832381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.