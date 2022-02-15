Third Update MaThingy

Hello again. I seem to be spamming you guys a lot recently, huh? Sorry about that.

So, new update! Basically, the only thing that's changed is that, in an attempt to fix the glitch Whitey keeps encountering, my programmer guy updated the Victory Sequence Plugin! :D

...Yeah, that's it. That's all we've got to report.

Also, Whitey, if the problem persists, would you please, please, please, please, PLEASE send us a video of what goes wrong...? We've tried EVERYTHING we can think of (A.K.A. my programmer guy has tried while I silently sit on the sidelines like a heroine in a YuGiOh Card Game Match), and we can't find it. It's been like trying to find a needle in a haystack. A video demonstrating the problem firsthand would REALLY go a long way. >.<

Otherwise, I hope the rest of you have a very nice day. :)