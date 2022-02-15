Happy Valentine's Day everyone! We just released a mini update for the PC while we're working on the next switch update for Garden Paws. The PC update includes new themed heart items, new wearable effect caps and new building pieces! We hope you love this update as much as we do. (Sorry we had to add a little bit of cheese.)

Wearable Effect Caps

Clovis now sells new "Effect Caps", effect caps can be placed in the "Hat" accessory slot and will constantly be showing an effect around your character while you're wearing it. There are effects including bubbles, hearts, fireworks and more! A couple of these have been seen before as our Twitch Integration, "hype, love and bubbles", interactive chat feature.

Valentine's Items

To celebrate Valentine's Day we've included a few new heart inspired items, including 2 new gliders!

You can find the gliders in Alberto's shop rotation, the new Heart Head Piece in Clovis' shop rotation and the Chocolate Box and its recipe are sent by your grandparents by mail.

New Building Pieces

This update features tons of new building pieces for even more creative building!

There are new window options, new balconies, new types of pillars, awnings and even a cloud foundation for players that want to expand on their Beanstalk house!

Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/ca/shop/BittenToastGames

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GardenPawsGame

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/bittentoastgames