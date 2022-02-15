 Skip to content

UnnamedGame RPG update for 15 February 2022

Leaderboard fixes and Witch bug fixed!

Share · View all patches · Build 8203395 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Which bug? No, witch bug! The addition of the new Potion Witch NPC found to be creating some problems, which were thankfully minimized by this update!

(Note: There may still be issues, though nothing that breaks gameplay)

Special thanks to Coyote for that one!

Leaderboard fix:

Due to the pushing of the top 3 players (currently Dustry, FeminineEmenine, and Mystra), the leaderboards became more of a priority so I also included some updates to the leaderboard to make it a better place!

(More info in Discord)

Changed files in this update

